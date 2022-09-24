Stranger Things 5, Doctor Who, Reacher S02 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

All lights all on you/City lights fall on you/Such a beautiful world/We're so high, I'm with you/Hypnotized, I'm with you/Such a beautiful world/It's like I'm livin' my dream out, dream out, yeah/Feels like we're on LSD, all day out, yeah/It's a Wednesday night and we're running out of time/Won't you take my hand, hop into my skyline?/It's only just a rebuild, but I swear it feels real/When you take my hand in my passenger side… in the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Khalid for "Skyline" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes looks at The CW's The Winchesters, AMC+'s Gangs of London, Netflix's Stranger Things writers have some dry-erase board fun; HBO's The White Lotus, Netflix's Cobra Kai, WWE, AMC's The Walking Dead, Paramount+'s Wolf Pack, HBO's True Detective: Night Country, Amazon's The Boys, Disney+'s Werewolf by Night, Netflix's Cobra Kai, Amazon's Reacher, Netflix's The Midnight Club, The CW's Walker Independence, ABC's The Rookie, HBO Max's Doom Patrol, Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Netflix's Wednesday, Star Trek, BBC's Doctor Who, and tons more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Saturday, September 24, 2022:

The Winchesters Season Trailer, Key Art: John's Family History Lesson

Gangs of London Season 2 Hits AMC+ This November; Trailer Released

Stranger Things Writers Room With The Reveal (& Our Humble Request)

The White Lotus S02 Set for October; HBO Releases New Preview Images

Cobra Kai 5 Stars Ralph Macchio & Mary Mouser Discuss Favorite Moments

Stranger Things 5 Writers Room: Nope, We're Not Falling for This One

WWE SmackDown Preview 9/23: Champion Roman Reigns Returns Live

The Walking Dead: Norman Reedus Hints at Melissa McBride/Spinoff Plans

Wolf Pack in January 2023? Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares New Image

True Detective: Night Country Casts Hawkes, Eccleston, Shaw & More

The Boys: Vought Goes "Deep" on Dawn of the Seven Re-Re-Release

Werewolf by Night Preview Images Lean Hard on Special's Horror Side

Reacher: Alan Ritchson Shares Video Confirming Season 2 Filming Start

The Midnight Club Preview Images Introduce Us to The Club's Members

Walker Independence Releases New Premiere, Portrait Images; Teaser

The Rookie Season 5 Preview Update: S05E02 "Labor Day" Images Released

Doom Patrol S04 Set for December; Welcome, Madeline Zima/Casey Brinke!

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Has Doctor Who/The Book of Boba Fett Problem

Wolf Pack Creator Jeff Davis Shares New Look: "It's Not A Spin-Off"

Wednesday Key Art Confirms "The Addams Family" Spinoff For November

Star Trek: DeForest Kelley's Remains Joining Memorial Space Mission

Jensen Ackles, Sarah Michelle Gellar & Lots More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

The Devil's Hour: Peter Capaldi's Doctor Who Cosplays Hannibal Lecter

Doctor Who Time Fracture Wins Best Licensed Live Event 2022

