Stranger Things, Harley Quinn, Loki, TWD & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Head like a hole/Black as your soul/I'd rather die than give you control/Head like a hole/Black as your soul/I'd rather die than give you control/Bow down before the one you serve/You're going to get what you deserve/Bow down before the one you serve/You're going to get what you deserve… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With all of the love & respect to Nine Inch Nails with our opener "Head Like a Hole" (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, opinions & commentary for this morning includes Netflix's Stranger Things, HBO Max's Harley Quinn spinoff, Amazon's The Boys, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, AMC's The Walking Dead, The CW's Superman & Lois, The CW's Legends of Tomorrow & Earth-Prime Arrowverse crossover, Disney+'s Loki, Peacock's Wolf Like Me, Netflix's Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles, Disney+'s Tales of the Jedi, and tons more! And then we wrap things up with a rundown of our reviews- this time, we have USA Network's WWE NXT 2.0.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Thursday, April 28, 2022:

Legends Arrowverse Crossover Story Impacted by The Flash "Armageddon"

It's Almost Time for Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles Season One

Fear the Walking Dead S07E11 Promo: Daniel's Mental State Worsens

The Masked Singer Shares 4 S07E08 Previews; S07 Masks/Clues Updated

Superman & Lois S02E11 Promo: Jon-El's Not Here for a Family Reunion

Credibility of GOAT Rapper/Wrestler John Cena Questioned by Amateur

The Flash: Danielle Panabaker Finishes Filming Season 8, Shares Clip

Dune: The Sisterhood – Johan Renck to Direct Prequel's First 2 Eps

Obi-Wan Kenobi Shares Teaser Marking "One Month" Until Premiere

The Undertaker Was Supposed To Have An On-Screen Son In 2008

American Gigolo: Showtime's Jon Bernthal-Starrer Pauses Production

Loki S02: Tom Hiddleston Says God of Mischief Has "Stuff to Unpack"

The Walking Dead: Melissa McBride Reportedly Exits Carol/Daryl Spinoff

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Teaser: Anson Mount on Pike Impressions

Harley Quinn: Kite Man Spinoff "Noonan's" Gets HBO Max Green Light

Tales of the Jedi: Star Wars Celebration Sched Lists Animated Series

AquaDonk Side Pieces Episode 9 Returns & So Does Happy Time Harry

The Boys & Vought Go Supes Point/Counterpoint in Season 3 Teaser

Dragon Ball Z Villain Dabura Glares From This Original Production Cel

Stranger Things 4 Key Art: Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven Faces Her Past

The Masked Singer S07: Rudy-Less Round 3 Rolls On; Masks/Clues Updated

Wolf Like Me: Josh Gad & Isla Fisher Series Gets Season 2 Green Light

Evil Season 3: SCTV Icon Andrea Martin Promoted to Series Regular

Get Behind the Scenes of Dragon Ball GT With An Original Art Auction

The Essex Serpent Trailer: Hiddleston, Danes Series Debuts This May

Harley Quinn/Poison Ivy, Padalecki Updates & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Here's a look at the round-up of our reviews, with this go-around including USA Network's WWE NXT 2.0:

WWE NXT 2.0 Recap 4/26: Did Bron Breakker Survive to Fight Next Week?

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.