Harley Quinn/Poison Ivy, Padalecki Updates & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Wednesday, April 27, 2022:

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Images Honor USS Enterprise Crew

Supernatural Star Jared Padalecki Updates: "Definitely On The Mend"

AquaDonk Side Pieces Episode 9 Pulls Disappearing Act: What Happened?

Harley Quinn S03: Kaley Cuoco Has Good News for HQ/Poison Ivy Fans

The Umbrella Academy Season 3: Gabriel Ba, Dark Horse Offer FCBD Gift

Doctor Who: Did Elon Musk Just Spoil Russell T Davies' Daleks Plan?!

Moon Knight E05 Answers Questions, Reveals Secrets & Disobeys Hippos

Big Sky S02E16 "Keys to the Kingdom" Preview: Jenny Has Her Suspicions

Better Call Saul S06E04: Jimmy & Kim Need a Pro; Gus Goes Extreme

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Teaser: Uhura Steps Into Her Destiny

NXT 2.0 Preview 4/26: Solo Sikoa Seeks Revenge On Trick Williams

AquaDonk Side Pieces E09 Addresses Important ATHF Canon Question

Obi-Wan May Leave Star Wars Fans Looking at "A New Hope" Differently

FTR Not Too Impressed with Rumors WWE Wants Them Back

Superman & Lois S02 & Naomi S01 Updates: Images, Overviews & More

Tommaso Ciampa Lost His First Name on WWE Raw Last Night

Titans Season 4: Joseph Morgan Shares Look at Brother Blood's Playlist

Better Call Saul: Michael Mando on Nacho, "Incredibly Poetic Episode"

Because U Demanded It: Lashley v. Omos Set for WrestleMania Backlash

The Great North Season 2 E18 Review: Toy Boats & Timothy Olyphant

Bob's Burgers Season 12 E18 Review: Mystery Of Ginger & Nat's Limo

Sandman, The Umbrella Academy, Darth Maul & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

