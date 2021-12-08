Superman & Lois, Better Call Saul & More! BCTV Daily Dispatch 12/08/21

"Show me, show me, show me how you do that trick. The one that makes me scream," she said. "The one that makes me laugh," she said. And threw her arms around my neck. Show me how you do it. And I promise you I promise that. I'll run away with you. I'll run away with you… and the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to The Cure for "Just Like Heaven" (video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes The CW's Supernatural, AMC's Better Call Saul, The CW's Superman & Lois, ABC's Big Sky & The Rookie, Showtime's Halo, TNT's Snowpiercer, HBO's The Last of Us, NBC's Saturday Night Live, and tons more. And then we wrap things up with a review of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery and HBO's Landscapers.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Wednesday, December 8, 2021:

Superman & Lois S02 Trailer: Clark Must Choose: Family or The World

Naomi: Stephanie March Joins The CW Series Cast in Recurring Role

The Facts of Life & Diff'rent Strokes "Live" Casts on Sitcoms Impact

Better Call Saul Foursome Makes Final Season Feel A Little Too Real

Big Sky, The Rookie & More: ABC's 80s Retro Ads Honor "Live" Broadcast

Power Book II: Ghost Gets Season 3 Greenlight; Prod Begins Early 2022

NXT 2.0 Preview 12/7: All Of The Fallout From WarGames & More

Snowpiercer Season 3 Teaser, Key Art: As The Earth Warms, Hope Rises

Halo Teaser Confirms First-Look Trailer for Thursday's The Game Awards

WWE Raw: Are Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan the New Trish and Lita?

Supernatural: Kripke Solves Dean Winchester Cakehole/Piehole Conundrum

Rick and Morty: Why You Need to Pick Up Season 5's Blu-Ray Set

WWE Raw: Edge vs. The Miz is a Feud 15 Years in the Making

Kiernan Shipka on "Wiser" Sabrina, Possible "Riverdale" Future & More

The Boys: VNN Intros Blue Hawk; Black Noir Recovers; Homelander Sorry?

The Flash: Tom Cavanagh on "Armageddon" Costume Swap with Grant Gustin

The Last of Us: Nick Offerman Joins Cast as Bill; Con O'Neill Departs

Saturday Night Live: SNL Welcomes Host & Musical Guest Billie Eilish

Golden Girls Con Lets Xavier Woods Thank Them for Being His Friends

Doctor Who: 10 Rejected (Not Really) New Year's Day Special Titles

And here's a look at our most recent round of reviews, this time including Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery and HBO's Landscapers:

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 E03 Review: When Values & Duty Conflict

Landscapers Review: An Anti-Thriller Examining British Strangeness

