Superman & Lois, Better Call Saul & More! BCTV Daily Dispatch 12/08/21
Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Wednesday, December 8, 2021:
Superman & Lois S02 Trailer: Clark Must Choose: Family or The World
Naomi: Stephanie March Joins The CW Series Cast in Recurring Role
The Facts of Life & Diff'rent Strokes "Live" Casts on Sitcoms Impact
Better Call Saul Foursome Makes Final Season Feel A Little Too Real
Big Sky, The Rookie & More: ABC's 80s Retro Ads Honor "Live" Broadcast
Power Book II: Ghost Gets Season 3 Greenlight; Prod Begins Early 2022
NXT 2.0 Preview 12/7: All Of The Fallout From WarGames & More
Snowpiercer Season 3 Teaser, Key Art: As The Earth Warms, Hope Rises
Halo Teaser Confirms First-Look Trailer for Thursday's The Game Awards
WWE Raw: Are Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan the New Trish and Lita?
Supernatural: Kripke Solves Dean Winchester Cakehole/Piehole Conundrum
Rick and Morty: Why You Need to Pick Up Season 5's Blu-Ray Set
WWE Raw: Edge vs. The Miz is a Feud 15 Years in the Making
Kiernan Shipka on "Wiser" Sabrina, Possible "Riverdale" Future & More
The Boys: VNN Intros Blue Hawk; Black Noir Recovers; Homelander Sorry?
The Flash: Tom Cavanagh on "Armageddon" Costume Swap with Grant Gustin
The Last of Us: Nick Offerman Joins Cast as Bill; Con O'Neill Departs
Saturday Night Live: SNL Welcomes Host & Musical Guest Billie Eilish
Golden Girls Con Lets Xavier Woods Thank Them for Being His Friends
Doctor Who: 10 Rejected (Not Really) New Year's Day Special Titles
And here's a look at our most recent round of reviews, this time including Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery and HBO's Landscapers:
Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 E03 Review: When Values & Duty Conflict
Landscapers Review: An Anti-Thriller Examining British Strangeness
Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.