Superman Takes Flight, The Boys/Trump & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Richard Lewis, Adult Swim's Ninja Kamui, AEW/WWE, NBC's Saturday Night Live, DC Studios' Superman, Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring, Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer, ABC's The Rookie, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia/ABC's Abbott Elementary, BBC's Doctor Who, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, Kevin Conroy & Mark Hamill, NBC's Night Court, Prime Video's The Boys/Donald Trump, Apple TV+'s The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin, Paramount+'s HALO, Apple TV+'s Neuromancer, William Shatner & Bruce Campbell, and more!

Richard Lewis: Hollywood Pays Tribute to Late Comedian & Actor

Ninja Kamui Episode 4 Preview: Higan, Mari & Zai's Deadly Initiation

Adam Page Fakes Injury on AEW Dynamite, Disgracing the Business

SNL: Sweeney, Musgraves, Gardner Bring Girl Power, Leap Day Wishes

Superman "Unofficial" Image Is Fake; James Gunn Credits Alex Ross

Superman: Legacy Filming Begins; "Kingdom Come"-Like Symbol Revealed

Sting Retirement Fiasco Cheeses Off True Fans on AEW Dynamite

Dark Side of the Ring S05E01: Haku Has Perfect Shockmaster Reaction

The Lincoln Lawyer: Netflix Series Welcomes 4 More to Season 3 Cast

The Rookie Season 6 E03 "Trouble in Paradise" Images: Honeymoon's Over

Always Sunny/Abbott Elementary? McElhenney, Brunson Get Our Hopes Up

WWE 2K24 Releases New MyRISE Trailer Ahead Of Launch

Doctor Who: Genesis Lysea, Gwïon Morris Jones Set for New Series

Star Trek: Picard: Michael Dorn, Marina Sirtis Discuss "Legacy" Future

Justice League: "Crisis" Will See Final Conroy/Hamill Reunion: Report

Night Court Star Lacretta on Season 2: Dave Foley to Guest Star & More

The Boys Universe: Vought Trumps Donald with Homelander High-Tops

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin: A Very Real Look

HALO Season 2 Episode 6 "Onyx" Promo Released: Things Get Handsy

Neuromancer: Apple TV Adapting William Gibson's Classic Sci-Fi Novel

Star Trek: William Shatner Not Feeling Bruce Campbell's Kirk Swap

Rick and Morty, Michonne, SNL, Ghosts & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

