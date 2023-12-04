Supernatural, Powerpuff, Godzilla, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, doctor who, fox news, house of the dragon, Jujutsu Kaisen, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, rick and morty, saturday night live, Supernatural, The Powerpuff Girls

With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Crunchyroll's Jujutsu Kaisen, FOX "News"/Greg Gutfeld, HBO's True Detective: Night Country, BBC's Doctor Who, The CW's The Powerpuff Girls, Supernatural/Mark Sheppard, AEW/WWE, Apple TV+'s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Netflix's Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance, Smosh, Jeff Teravainen, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Max's Bookie, "Star Trek" star John Billingsley, HBO's House of the Dragon, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, December 4, 2023:

Rick and Morty Season 7 Ep. 8 Had No Right Being That Much Fun: Review

Jujutsu Kaisen S02E19 "Right and Wrong, Part 2": Emotionally Crushing

FOX "News": Greg Gutfeld Takes Shot at Bosses Over Tucker Carlson?

True Detective: Night Country Trailer, Poster Drops Monday (VIDEO)

Doctor Who: RTD on Disney+ Marketing; "Big Push" for Ncuti Gatwa

Powerpuff Girls Pilot "Very Campy and Very Sexy and Very Fun": Cameron

Supernatural: Mark Sheppard Reveals Surviving "Massive Heart Attacks"

AEW Collision: Abadon Antics Cause Embarrassing Accident for Chadster

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Trailer Teases Serious Godzilla Action

Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance: Netflix Previews New Anime

Miro and CJ Perry Cheese Off The Chadster With More Marital Mayhem

Smosh Must-Watch Videos Help Prepare for Anthony Padilla Funeral Event

AEW Collision Continental Chaos: Danielson Wins, The Chadster Fumes

Rick and Morty Season 7 Ep. 8 Clip: Water-T Makes Things Very Personal

Jeff Teravainen Discusses Dark Matter, 12 Monkeys, Voice Acting & More

Saturday Night Live: Start Fitting Emma Stone for "Ten-Timers" Jacket

Recipe: Bake WWE Holiday Glory with Ring Rope Rainbow Cookies

Bookie: Charlie Sheen, Jones Recreate Two and a Half Men Poker Scene

Star Trek: John Billingsley on "Enterprise," "The Orville" & Streaming

My Ten Thoughts About Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder

Doctor Who, The Boys, Fallout, Halo, HOTD & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

House of the Dragon Season 2: GOT Prequel Series Images Released

