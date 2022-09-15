Tales From The Territories: VICE TV Posts Wrestling Docuseries Trailer

VICE TV struck gold with their pro wrestling inside baseball show Dark Side of the Ring, where legends from all eras of wrestling from all over the world shared behind-the-scenes accounts of some of the industry's most harrowing and gruesome events. Now VICE is going back to the wrestling well with its upcoming series, Tales From The Territories, which is coming to us from the same production team behind Dark Side of the Ring and Executive Producers Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Dany Garcia and we've got our first look today in a just-released trailer.

In the brand new trailer just released by VICE TV, we can see while this definitely has the flavor of Dark Side of the Ring, Tales From The Territories has one new addition to its esthetic that will separate it from its predecessor: a round table discussion.

From Executive Producers Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Dany Garcia, and the creators of Dark Side of the Ring… Travel to the golden age of professional wrestling, when the industry was divided into local territories; where wrestlers lived and breathed their characters 24/7, risked their lives to protect the business and fought – for real – inside and outside of the ring. Exhilarating tales of triumph, violence, and perseverance… told by the legends who lived them.

This is a pretty interesting direction to take that both helps differentiate it from Dark Side of the Ring while also letting viewers feel like a fly on the wall inside a locker room as different generations of stars share stories from the road, with an emphasis on the old territory days of the wrestling industry. If you're not familiar with it, the wrestling industry was once broken up into territories across the US, where a promotion would run a specifically designated area without competition from other promotions. This all ended when Vince McMahon ran his then WWF all over the country and either bought up his competition or put them out of business. VICE TV is aiming to give wrestling fans a slice of what it was like back in the territory days when kayfabe was strictly enforced, and both the wrestlers and the fans went to violent extremes as a result.

Bringing you deeper into the world of pro wrestling, with TALES OF THE TERRITORIES.@SevenBucksProd & @ViceTV are partnering up for this ELECTRIFYING series, telling the true stories of pro wrestling's greatest eras as told by the legends themselves. BE THERE!

Tales From The Territories will debut on Tuesday, October 4 at 10 pm on VICE TV.