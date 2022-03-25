The Boys/Ackles, Mayans MC/SOA, Fear TWD & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Yeah, we'll get higher and higher/Straight up we'll climb/Higher and higher/Leave it all behind/Oh, we'll get higher and higher/Who knows what we'll find/So baby, dry your eyes/Save all the tears you've cried/Oh, that's what dreams are made of/Oh baby, we belong/In a world that must be strong/Oh, that's what dreams are made of/And in the end/On dreams, we will depend

'Cause, that's what… the BCTV Daily Dispatch is made of! With much love & respect to Van Halen for "Best of Both Worlds" (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, opinions & commentary for this morning includes HBO Max's Peacemaker series creator James Gunn talking Ezra Miller, Aquaman & Season 2 cameos; Marvel Studios is eyeing a Nova film or streaming series; Adult Swim's Rick and Morty go minimalist with their live-action takes; Amazon's The Boys star Jensen Ackles talks "Herogasm"; Alicia's dreams start becoming a reality in the newest teaser for AMC's Fear the Walking Dead; HBO Max shares a Young Justice: Phantoms Arc 4 sneak preview; Jennifer Tilly returns for SYFY & USA Network's Chucky Season 2; FX's Mayans M.C. faces off against Sons of Anarchy's SAMCRO in the newest Season 4 teaser, and tons more! And then we wrap things up with a rundown of our reviews- this time around, we have SYFY's Astrid & Lilly Save the World, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, and VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Friday, March 25, 2022:

Mayans M.C. & Sons of Anarchy's SAMCRO Collide in Season 4 Teaser

The Walking Dead Season 11 E14 Promo: Remaking The World Gets Bloody

The Boys Star Jensen Ackles Has 2-Word "Herogasm" Tease: "Holy S**t"

Archive 81 Canceled; Netflix Not Moving Forward on Season 2

Rick and Morty: Not Exactly the "Live-Action Teaser" We Were Expecting

Chucky Series Reportedly Welcoming Back Jennifer Tilly for Season 2

Fear the Walking Dead S07B Teaser: Alicia's Dreams Are Getting Worse

Titans: Boris Mojsovski, Bryan Edward Hill Share Season 4 Reunion Pics

Nova Series or Film Reportedly in Development from Moon Knight Writer

Peacemaker: Gunn Talks Ezra Miller Aquaman Rant & S02 DCU Connections

Stranger Things Invades The World Of Far Cry 6 This Weekend

Hyper Light Drifter To Hold Special Worldwide Announcement On G4

Young Justice: Phantoms Preview: Danuuth's Loyalty Is Appreciated

Big Sky S02E13 Preview Images; S02E14 & S02E15 Overviews Released

Mayfair Witches: Harry Hamlin Joins AMC's Anne Rice Series Adaptation

Close Enough Season 3 Close to Premiering This April: Official Trailer

Cobra Kai: Ralph Macchio Memoir Offers BTS Look at Karate Kid & More

Moon Knight Director on Wonder Woman 1984 Egypt Scenes: "Disgrace"

Batwoman/LOT, Masked Singer, South Park & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Here's a look at what made our review roster in the past 24-hours- this time, we've got SYFY's Astrid & Lilly Save the World, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, and VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race:

Astrid & Lilly Season 1 E09 Review: Friendship, Love & Mannequins

Star Trek: Picard: No Man's Land A Fun Raffi-Seven Adventure: Review

RuPaul's Drag Race S14E10/S14E11 Recap: Snatch Game/Lip-Sync Aftermath

