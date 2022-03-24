Batwoman/LOT, Masked Singer, South Park & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Dead I am the light/Dig into the skin/Knuckle crack the bone/Twenty-one to win/Dead I am the dog/Hound of hell you cry/Devil on your back/I can never die/Dig through the ditches and burn through the witches/I slam in the back of my Dragula/Dig through the ditches and burn through the witches/I slam in the back of my Dragula… and BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to Rob Zombie for "Dragula" (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, opinions & commentary for this morning includes a look at why The CW waiting to renew Batwoman & DC's Legends of Tomorrow isn't a good move, Netflix's Stranger Things 4 drops a whole bunch of preview images, AMC's Better Call Saul makes the case that Nacho's (Michael Mando) doing fine, The CW's The Flash looks to the future (at least preview image-wise), Comedy Central's South Park comes down with a case of "Music Madness," FOX's The Masked Singer missed out on an all-Rudy Giuliani season, and tons more! And then we wrap things up with a rundown of our reviews- this time around, we have USA Network's WWE NXT 2.0.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Thursday, March 24, 2022:

It's Been 25 Years Since The Greatest WrestleMania Match Ever

Bob's Burgers: Rob Zombie Honored by House of 1000 Corpses Burger

HALO Announcement Teaser Reveals Paramount+ Series Episode Titles

The Masked Singer Season 7 Preview; Clues/Masks Update; Giuliani Watch

The Umbrella Academy Showrunner Posts Let's Make a Deal-Like S03 Tease

Moon Knight: Isaac, Hawke & Calamawy Offer Streaming Series Who's Who

Charmed: Diggstown's Natasha Henstridge Joins Cast in Recurring Role

Colbert & Critical Role Return for Red Nose Day Fan-Voted Campaign

UFC Announces New Multi-Year Partnership With Skillz

South Park Music Madness Kicks Off Fan Vote to Determine Top OG Song

Custom Painted Sailor Moon Sailor Scouts Production Cel Hits Auction

Smackadillas: WWE Opens WrestleMania Delivery Restaurant in Dallas

Nostalgic Nickelodeon Drawing Group Features Doug & Porkchop

Moon Knight Teaser: Marc's Looking A Bit Different; New BTS Images

The Flash Update: S08E09 Phantoms & S08E10 Reckless Images Released

Better Call Saul Offers Season 6 Proof That Nacho's (Probably?) Fine

Gotham Knights Pilot Welcomes Misha Collins as Harvey Dent/Two-Face

Pacific Rim: The Black Releases Final Season Images; Sets April Debut

Stranger Things 4 Entering "Horror Movie Territory"; New Images Posted

Buffy: Amber Benson Discusses Tara's Death, Not Returning for Season 7

Obi-Wan Kenobi: Yes, Ewan McGregor Has "Used" The Force in Real Life

A Very British Scandal: Claire Foy & Paul Bettany Clash In Trailer

Batwoman & Legends of Tomorrow Limbo A Bad Move: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Here's a look at what made our review roster in the past 24-hours- this time, we've got USA Network's WWE NXT 2.0:

NXT 2.0 Recap 3/22: The Women's Dusty Cup Champions Are Crowned

