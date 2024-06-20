Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, bluey, criminal minds: evolution, Crunchyroll, doctor who, Evil, my hero academia, smiling friends, superman, That '90s Show, the boys, Watchmen

The Boys, Criminal Minds, Doctor Who, Evil & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: My Hero Academia, Superman, Bluey, The Boys, Smiling Friends, Criminal Minds: Evolution, Doctor Who & more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Paramount+'s Evil, Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia, TBS's AEW Dynamite, DC Studios' Superman, Disney+'s Bluey, Crunchyroll Summer 2024 Lineup, Prime Video's The Boys, Adult Swim's Smiling Friends, HBO's Watchmen, Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution, Netflix's That '90s Show, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Evil, My Hero Academia, AEW Dynamite, Superman, Bluey, Crunchyroll Summer 2024 Streaming Lineup, The Boys, Smiling Friends, Watchmen, Criminal Minds: Evolution, That '90s Show, Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, June 20, 2024:

Evil S04E05 "How To Fly an Airplane" Images: Troubles at Home & Abroad

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 7 "Inflation" Review: Twisted Love

AEW Dynamite Tonight to Disrespect WWE with Owen Hart Cup

Superman: Haters Lose It Over Pride/Rainbow Sticker in James Gunn Post

Let's Deep Dive Down the Rabbit Hole of Bluey Conspiracy Theories

Crunchyroll Summer 2024 Anime Streaming: One Piece, MHA & Much More!

The Boys Season 4 Ep. 4 Preview: Hughie's Hurt; Kimiko Improvises

Smiling Friends S02E08 Preview: Bill Nye's Death Song Goes Oh-So-Wrong

Watchmen Star Jean Smart on Who Was First Offered Laurie Blake Role

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 17 E04 Images: Voit's Family Reunion

That '90s Show: "There's No Time" to Appear in Season 2: Valderrama

Doctor Who Season Finale UK Screening a Disney+ Missed Opportunity

Just Like Trump, Homelander Will Win? The Daily LITG, 19th June, 2024

