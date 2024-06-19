Posted in: TV | Tagged: ,

Just Like Trump, Homelander Will Win? The Daily LITG, 19th June, 2024

The Boys getting review bombed topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about stuff.

Published
by
|
Last updated
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Homelander review bombing tops Bleeding Cool traffic
  • Daily LITG covers comics, TV, film, and games updates
  • Top stories include new Batman collectibles and DC Comics news
  • Previous LITG editions look back at Spider-Man and X-Files

The Boys and Homelander getting review bombed topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

the boys
Homelander in THE BOYS (Image: Prime Video Screencaps)

The ten most popular stories yesterday: Homelander

  1. The Boys: Homelander Fans Finally Get The Point & They're Not Happy 
  2. Build Up a Batman Batmobile Collection with Hot Wheels for SDCC 
  3. Yes, America, Catwoman Will Be Getting A 69 From DC Comics
  4. Mattel Unveils SDCC Hot Wheels Marvel Secret Wars RacerVerse
  5. Green Lantern Dark in October From DC, Batman Nightfire In November
  6. DC Absolute Universe Ashcans With Scott Snyder at San Diego Comic-Con?
  7. Venom War Deadpool, Daredevil & Wolverine in Marvel September Solicits
  8. Marvel Cancels Sensational She-Hulk With #10
  9. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S03: Could We See Rick Grimes's Brother? 
  10. The Return Of Mini-Superman From Clark's Fingers, In Wonder Woman #10 

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

LITG one year ago, Jack Kirby is back

Jack Kirby by Susan Skaar is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported License.

  1. Jack Kirby's Son, Neal Kirby Responds to Stan Lee Disney+ Documentary
  2. The Face Of Spider-Boy, Revealed (Spoilers)
  3. Star Trek/Boston Legal: Walter Koenig Praises Denny Crane, Not Shatner
  4. Transformers & GI Joe Reboot For Image Comics, Detailed
  5. Strange New Worlds: Carol Kane on Pelia's Accent, Star Trek Universe
  6. Confirmed: Larry Hama Continues GI Joe With #301 From Image Comics
  7. Luchasaurus Wins TNT Championship on AEW Collision in Shot at WWE
  8. South Park Creators on Casa Bonita Renovation: From "Joke" to Revival 
  9. The Flash: See What Happens When You Disrespect The Arrowverse?
  10. AEW Collision Gets Announce Team as Elton John Betrays WWE
  11. Mark Waid, Missing From The Flash Movie Credits?
  12. Epic Golden Age Crossover Battle in Master Comics #21, at Auction
  13. Matt Baker & More in Rare 100-Page Voodoo Annual #1, at Auction
  14. San Diego Comic-Con 2023 Exclusive Comics from Marvel, Image & More

LITG two years ago, Mulder Talks About Scully

THE X-FILES ('The X-Files' image courtesy of 20th Century Studios)
THE X-FILES ('The X-Files' image courtesy of 20th Century Studios)
  1. The X-Files: David Duchovny Responds to Anderson's Revival Remarks
  2. Mark Brooks Fixes Makkari Of The Eternals' Skin Tone Error
  3. Lungflower Graphic Novel, Drawn By A.I. Algorithm, Is First To Publish
  4. Grant Morrison Plans To Replace Russell T Davies On Doctor Who
  5. DC Comics First Look At Ben Affleck Batman From The Flash Movie
  6. Grant Morrison Plans For Todd McFarlane's Spawn Before Dropping Them
  7. Abolition Of Man, First Comic Book Entirely Drawn By A.I. Algorithm
  8. DC Comics Pulls Listing For Andy Muschietti's Ezra Miller Flash Cover
  9. Shiny Meltan Returns To Pokémon GO For TCG Event
  10. How Bill Jemas Killed Grant Morrison's Marvel Boy 2
  11. Blue Beetle vs Dinosaurs and the Threat from Saturn, Up for Auction
  12. New A.X.E.: Judgment Day Teaser Features Clenched Uranos
  13. "The Outlaw Batman" On Trial in Detective Comics, Up for Auction
  14. Green Eggs And Thank FOC It's The 18th of June, 2022
  15. Jon Kent Superman, Jace Fox Batman, Yara Flor Wonder Girl Hershey Bars
  16. Tee Franklin Revives Charlotte Webber, Sun-Spider, For Marvel
  17. Grant Morrisoning The TARDIS in the Daily LITG, 18th of June 2022

LITG three years ago, Nick Spencer Swapped Spider-Man For Substack

  1. Brand New Day for Spider-Man as Nick Spencer Swings Off Into Sunset
  2. Exclusive Star Wars: The Black Series Figures Drop Today From Hasbro
  3. DC Comics Launches I Am Batman #1 by John Ridley and Olivier Coipel
  4. Letterkenny Finally Gets Their Own Wave of Pops From Funko
  5. Regigigas Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2021
  6. Marvel Universe to End in Dark Ages This September
  7. DC Comics September 2021 Solicits and Solicitations
  8. Dan DiDio Scraps New DC Comics Timeline For The Second Time
  9. Doctor Who: Mandip Gill Shares Jodie Whittaker's Birthday Mode Look
  10. Hasbro Unveils Star Wars Card Back Designs For Maul and Ahsoka
  11. Marvel Universe to End in Dark Ages This September
  12. Jude Ellison S. Doyle, A.L. Kaplan Open Maw at BOOM! Studios
  13. Ed Piskor's Red Room #3 Gets A TMNT Cover From Jim Rugg
  14. First Riddler in Detective Comics #140 Hits Record $456,000 at Auction
  15. Black Canary Teams Up In Deathstroke Inc #1 Howard Porter Art Preview
  16. Art Preview – Cavan Scott & Jose Luis Titans United #1 From DC Comics
  17. Dark Ages by Tom Taylor and Iban Coello Off the Marvel MIA List
  18. Another New Batman Character Debuts In Batman #112 – Peacekeeper X
  19. DC Comics Cancels Batman/Superman In September With #22
  20. The Terror of Bill Everett's Venus #18 Cover Story, Up for Auction
  21. PrintWatch: BRZRKR #1 Gets 5th Printing, Save Yourself #1 Gets 2nd
  22. ABLAZE Publishing Announces September Comics and Graphic Novels
  23. Image Unleashes Dothraki Horde of Variants for Emilia Clarke's MOM
  24. LATE: Spider-Man And The Sinister War
  25. DC Connect Catalogue Returns To Print In Eleven Days
  26. Milestone Compendium One – 1300 Pages Of Classic Milestone Comics
  27. Regigigas Raiding The Daily LITG, 18th June 2021

LITG four years ago, Cameron Stewart and Warren Ellis

Bleeding Cool finally published an article on recent allegations against Warren Ellis made on social media. As with the Cameron Stewart article and others in the pipeline, these things took a lot of time. I hope you understood why sometimes these stories take longer to publish than others.

  1. DC Drops Cameron Stewart Comic After Social Media Allegations
  2. Warren Ellis Accused Of Grooming Young Women For Decades
  3. "Street Fighter" Cammy Gets Three New Statues from PCS Collectibles
  4. Immortal Hulk to End With Its Fiftieth Issue
  5. Dan DiDio Has a New Job in the DC Universe
  6. DC Comics Rumoured to Expand Walmart Presence
  7. Naruto Shippuden SDCC 2020 Exclusives Arrive at Entertainment Earth
  8. DC Adds John Byrne Generations, Grant Morrison Superman Omnibuses
  9. It's Not Just Cameron Stewart – The Daily LITG, 18th June 2020
  10. Surprise New Walking Dead Comic – Negan Lives – For July 1st

LITG five years ago, Clark Kent is an Awful Boyfriend

Two years ago, everything somehow seemed more pleasant – but who knew at the time?

  1. Now Marvel Teases Spider-Man Z
  2. UNIQLO Shows Off A New Blizzard Entertainment Collection
  3. Watch Out Lois Lane, Frank Miller's Clark Kent is an Awful Boyfriend
  4. Jim Lee Draws Spider-Man, Michonne, and Spawn For San Diego Comic-Con's 50th Anniversary
  5. The Time The Hulk Beat the Crap Out of Hulk Hogan in Marvel Comics Presents

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Dan Buckley, President of Marvel Entertainment
  • Dan Fraga, artist on Bloodstrike, Gear Station, Wolverine, and director of the Ricky Gervais Show.
  • Andy Liegl, Sales Manager – Valiant Entertainment
  • David Accampo, writer of Lost Angels
  • Gabe Fieramosco, comic show organiser as Atomic Crush Entertainment
  • Alonso Nuñez of Little Fish Comics Studio

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


Homelander Homelander Homelander Homelander Homelander Homelander Homelander Homelander

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and FP. Father of two daughters. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.