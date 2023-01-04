The Flash, Arrow, Buffy/Whedon, Renner & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Let it slide/Let your troubles fall behind you/Let it shine/'Til you feel it all around you/And I don't mind/If it's me you need to turn to/We'll get by/It's the heart that really matters in the end/Our lives are made/In these small hours/These little wonders/These twists and turns of fate/Time falls away/But these small hours/These small hours/Still remain… with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With today's "Long-Distance Dispatch" bringing us Rob Thomas with "Little Wonders," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes us sharing some thoughts on "Buffy" fans' reactions to our Joss Whedon editorial & the one question we would ask Whedon if we could, Stephen Amell discussing what he would look for in a possible Arrow return, The CW's The Flash drops an official Season 9 poster & announces three more familiar faces returning, Jeremy Renner shares an image & message from his hospital bed as new details come in, "sources" reportedly playing fast & loose with the truth as Warner Bros. Discovery really does remove 150+ "Looney Tunes" shorts as well as three seasons of The Flintstones, and Mercedes Varnado "thanking" Sasha Banks… before Wrestle Kingdom 17?

Plus, check out our additional coverage: Norman Reedus/Jon Bernthal/Howard Stern, Disney+'s Agatha: Coven of Chaos, TBS' AEW Dynamite, Svengoolie, Netflix's Wednesday, USA Network's WWE Raw, Disney+'s Star Wars: The Bad Batch, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law & Daredevil: Born Again, ABC's Big Sky: Deadly Trails, Amazon's Hunters, Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution, Disney+'s Andor, Precision Driver & Rally Racer Ken Block, and more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Wednesday, January 4, 2023 (and make sure to check out Bleeding Cool's "The 100 Most-Read Stories On Bleeding Cool Of 2022"):

Norman Reedus & Jon Bernthal on What Howard Stern Has Against Reedus

Mercedes Varnado's "Thank You" Tweet to Sasha Banks Her WWE Goodbye?

Jeremy Renner Posts Image, Message to Well-Wishers From Hospital

Agatha: Coven of Chaos: Debra Jo Rupp Reportedly Joins Series Cast

Yabba-Dabba-Deception? Looney Tunes, The Flintstones Gone from HBO Max

AEW Drops First Look at New AEW Dynamite Intro on Twitter

Svengoolie Expanding to 2-1/2 Hours Beginning This Saturday On MeTV

Buffy Fans Reax Thoughts & The One Question We Would Ask Joss Whedon

Wednesday Season 2 Reportedly Not Leaving Netflix: MGM Deal Was Set

The Flash Season 9 Poster: The Last Run; 3 Familiar Faces Returning

WWE Raw: 6 Takeaways From the First Episode of 2023

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Official Teaser: The Batch Is Done Hiding

She-Hulk & Daredevil: Born Again Should Bring "Law & Order" to The MCU

Big Sky: Deadly Trails Season 3 Scene: Cassie/Buck Exchange Gets Tense

Hunters Official Series Finale Trailer: Time for Them to Finish This

Stephen Amell on What He Would Need for Arrow Return & More

Criminal Minds: Evolution Star Zach Gilford: Keep an Eye on Episode 9

Andor: Diego Luna on How Series Is Approaching "Rogue One" Endgame

Ken Block, Precision Driver & Rally Racer, Dies in Snowmobile Accident

Whedon/Buffy, Rookie/Chenford, Wednesday & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

