Whedon/Buffy, Rookie/Chenford, Wednesday & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

I'm goin' down, down baby, yo street in a Range Rover (c'mon)/Street sweeper baby, cocked ready to let it go (hot shit!)/Shimmy, shimmy cocoa, what? Listen to it pound/Light it up and take a puff, pass it to me now/I'm goin' down, down baby, yo street in a Range Rover/Street sweeper baby, cocked ready to let it go/Shimmy, shimmy cocoa, what? Listen to it pound/Light it up and take a puff, pass it to… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With today's "Long-Distance Dispatch" bringing us Nelly with "Country Grammar," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes more conversations about Joss Whedon & Buffy the Vampire Slayer, David Castaneda heading "back to work" to start on Netflix's The Umbrella Academy Season 4, comparing James Gunn's views with Warner Bros. Discovery's actions when it comes to animation, examining how Netflix's Wednesday Season 2 could end up on Amazon's Prime Video, updating Jeremy Renner's condition after a severe snow-related accident has left him in critical but stable condition, ABC's The Rookie showrunner Alexi Hawley explaining the show taking its time with Chenford, and an update on Warner Bros. Discovery, HBO Max & those 250+ "Looney Tunes" shorts.

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Whedon/Buffy, The Rookie/Chenford, Wednesday & More!

Plus, check out our additional coverage: BBC's Ghosts, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Prodigy, USA Network's WWE Raw, Crunchyroll's Spy x Family, Netflix's That '90s Show, Netflix's 1899, The Disney Channel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, Netflix's Assassin's Creed, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again & She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Tuesday, January 3, 2023 (and check out Bleeding Cool's "The 100 Most-Read Stories On Bleeding Cool Of 2022"):

Ghosts: UK Sitcom "Might" Kill Off Its Living Characters

Jeremy Renner Undergoes Surgery; Condition Remains Unchanged

Looney Tunes/Warner Bros. Discovery: Shorts Returning to HBO Max

Star Trek: Prodigy Star Ella Purnell on [SPOILER] Redemption & Future

WWE Raw Preview: Two Championship Matches Set for First Raw of 2023

Spy x Family: What We're Looking for Out of Season 2 & Film

Star Trek: Prodigy Star Kate Mulgrew on [SPOILER] Sacrifice & Future

That '90s Show Key Art Spotlights Smith & Rupp's Red & Kitty Forman

1899 Showrunners Confirm Netflix Series Ending After Single Season

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Preview Highlights Lunella In Action

The Rookie Showrunner on Show Taking Time with Chenford & More

Assassin's Creed: Showrunner Jeb Stuart Departs Netflix Series Adapt

Jeremy Renner: Sheriff's Office Issues Statement on "Traumatic Injury"

Wednesday: Here's How Season 2 Could Happen Without Netflix

James Gunn Appreciates Animation, So Why Can't Warner Bros. Discovery?

The Umbrella Academy Season 4: David Castaneda Heads "Back to Work"

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Soundtrack Might Be Delayed Due to Spoilers

She-Hulk & Daredevil: Born Again Should Bring "Law & Order" to The MCU

Buffy/Joss Whedon, WBD/Looney Tunes & Yellowstone: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.