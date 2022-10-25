The Flash, Doctor Who, Titans, Ted Cruz & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Into the night for once/We're the only ones left/I bet you even know/Where we could go/And when it all fucks up/You put your head in my hands/It's a souvenir/For when you go/Come in misery where you can seem as old as your omens/And the mother we share will never keep your proud head from falling/The way is long, but you can make it easy on me/And the mother we share will never keep our cold hearts from calling… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to CHVRCHES for "The Mother We Share" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes a ton of fallout from BBC's Doctor Who "The Power of The Doctor," The CW's The Flash bringing Jon Cor's Chillblaine back & welcoming Javicia Leslie (Batwoman) to the cast in a mysterious role; HBO Max's Titans dropping the titles for its Season 4 episodes (beginning with "Lex Luthor"), and Ted Cruz gets a stormy reception from some members of The View audience.

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Flash, Doctor Who, Titans, Ted Cruz & More!

Plus, check out our additional coverage: USA Network's WWE Raw, AMC's Interview with the Vampire, HBO's The Last of Us, HBO's Succession, HBO's Perry Mason, a Night Gallery retrospective Kickstarter, AMC's The Walking Dead "Daryl Dixon" spinoff, Shudder's Queer for Fear: The History of Queer Horror, and more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Tuesday, October 25, 2022:

The Flash Season 9 Taps Batwoman Star Javicia Leslie for Mystery Role

WWE Raw Preview: 2 Matches Set for Tonight's Show

The Flash: Jon Cor Returns, Set as Series Regular for Season 9

While You Were Watching Doctor Who, Colin Baker Was Freaking Out

Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Ep. 5 Preview: A "Family" Divided

American Horror Story Star, Actor Leslie Jordan Passes Away, Age 67

Titans Season 4 Kicks Off with "Lex Luthor": Episode Titles Revealed

The View: Ted Cruz Hit with Stormy Reception Even Cancun Can't Save

WWE Elimination Chamber Heads to Montreal in February

The Last of Us Preview Image Offers Reminder: Safety Begins With You

Succession Season 4 Official Teaser Introduces The Rebel Alliance

Doctor Who: Tennant 14th Doctor, Gatwa 15th Doctor; 60th Anniv Images

Perry Mason Season 2: Matthew Rhys-Starrer Returns in February 2023

Night Gallery Retrospective Kickstarter Honors Rod Serling Classic

The Walking Dead: Norman Reedus Signals Spinoff Filming Start

Queer For Fear Episodes 3 & 4 Review: Horror Will Always Be Queer

Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor Fanserviced in All the Right Ways

Doctor Who, X-Men '97, Daredevil, Piper & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

