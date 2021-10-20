The Flash, Sabrina, Cowboy Bebop & More! BCTV Daily Dispatch 20 Oct 21

You can feel it in the air. Feelin' right this time of year. Well, there's a feelin' in the air. Just like a Friday afternoon. Yeah, you can go there if you want. Thought it fades too soon. So go on, let it be. If there's a feelin' comin' over me. Seems like it's always understood this time of year. Well, I know there's a reason to change (this time of year). Yeah I know there's a time for us (this time of year). Ya think about the good times, and you live with all the bad (this time of year)… with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to Better Than Ezra for "This Time of Year," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today include The CW's The Flash & Riverdale (with Kiernan Shipka's Sabrina), FOX's The Masked Singer, AMC's Better Call Saul, Amazon & BBC's Good Omens 2, SYFY & USA Network's Chucky, Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revelation & Cowboy Bebop, and tons more! And then we wrap things up with our reviews of FOX's Bob's Burgers & The Great North, and USA Network's WWE Raw.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Wednesday, October 20, 2021:

The Masked Singer Season 6 Goes Squid Game; S06 Masks/Clues Updated

Doctor Who: Chris Chibnall Stayed Around Longer Than Even He Expected

XO, Kitty: Netflix Orders To All The Boys I've Loved Before Spinoff

Big Sky S02E04 Preview: Is Wolf "Healing" Ronald? Jenny's Bad Vibes

The Continental: Colin Woodell Leads "John Wick" Prequel; 5 More Cast

Jellystone! "Spell Book" Official Trailer: Can Halloween Be Saved?

Chucky Isn't Big on Emptying Dishwashers, Apparently: S01E02 Preview

Riverdale Season 6 Trailer: Sabrina Looks Ready to Let "CAOS" Reign

The Freak Brothers: Tubi Rolls Out Adult Animated Series This November

Chucky Returns: NXT Features More WCW Nostalgia At Halloween Havoc

The Flash Season 8 Trailer: Despero's "Armageddon" Comes for Barry

Good Omens 2: Neil Gaiman Shares On-Set Sir Terry Pratchett Honor

Better Call Saul: Thomas Schnauz Keeps His Season 6 Updates Simple

WWE Crown Jewel: Full Card, Start Time, How to Watch, and More

Ozark Season 4 Part 1 Premieres Jan 2022 & There's No Turning Back

NXT 2.0 Preview For 10/19: Two Big Main Event Matches

Saturday Night Live Intro Vid Welcomes Jason Sudeikis & Brandi Carlile

I Know What You Did Last Summer: Amazon Series Hosts Cemetery Takeover

Masters of the Universe: Revelation – Kevin Smith's Proud of Episode 6

Blood Sugar: Busiest Woman on TV Betty Gilpin Set for HBO Series

Crime: Dougray Scott to Star in Irvine Welsh's Britbox Cop Show

Cowboy Bebop "The Lost Session" Preview: Mayhem, Vicious & Noodles

And today's round-up of reviews includes FOX's Bob's Burgers & The Great North, and USA Network's WWE Raw:

Bob's Burgers Season 12 Episode 4 Review: Bob & Teddy's Day Out

The Great North Season 2 E04 Review: Delmer & Beef's Iconic Friendship

WWE Raw Review 10/18/2021: Our Time is More Valuable Than This

