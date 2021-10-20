The Flash, Sabrina, Cowboy Bebop & More! BCTV Daily Dispatch 20 Oct 21
with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today include The CW's The Flash & Riverdale (with Kiernan Shipka's Sabrina), FOX's The Masked Singer, AMC's Better Call Saul, Amazon & BBC's Good Omens 2, SYFY & USA Network's Chucky, Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revelation & Cowboy Bebop, and tons more! And then we wrap things up with our reviews of FOX's Bob's Burgers & The Great North, and USA Network's WWE Raw.
Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Wednesday, October 20, 2021:
The Masked Singer Season 6 Goes Squid Game; S06 Masks/Clues Updated
Doctor Who: Chris Chibnall Stayed Around Longer Than Even He Expected
XO, Kitty: Netflix Orders To All The Boys I've Loved Before Spinoff
Big Sky S02E04 Preview: Is Wolf "Healing" Ronald? Jenny's Bad Vibes
The Continental: Colin Woodell Leads "John Wick" Prequel; 5 More Cast
Jellystone! "Spell Book" Official Trailer: Can Halloween Be Saved?
Chucky Isn't Big on Emptying Dishwashers, Apparently: S01E02 Preview
Riverdale Season 6 Trailer: Sabrina Looks Ready to Let "CAOS" Reign
The Freak Brothers: Tubi Rolls Out Adult Animated Series This November
Chucky Returns: NXT Features More WCW Nostalgia At Halloween Havoc
The Flash Season 8 Trailer: Despero's "Armageddon" Comes for Barry
Good Omens 2: Neil Gaiman Shares On-Set Sir Terry Pratchett Honor
Better Call Saul: Thomas Schnauz Keeps His Season 6 Updates Simple
WWE Crown Jewel: Full Card, Start Time, How to Watch, and More
Ozark Season 4 Part 1 Premieres Jan 2022 & There's No Turning Back
NXT 2.0 Preview For 10/19: Two Big Main Event Matches
Saturday Night Live Intro Vid Welcomes Jason Sudeikis & Brandi Carlile
I Know What You Did Last Summer: Amazon Series Hosts Cemetery Takeover
Masters of the Universe: Revelation – Kevin Smith's Proud of Episode 6
Blood Sugar: Busiest Woman on TV Betty Gilpin Set for HBO Series
Crime: Dougray Scott to Star in Irvine Welsh's Britbox Cop Show
Cowboy Bebop "The Lost Session" Preview: Mayhem, Vicious & Noodles
And today's round-up of reviews includes FOX's Bob's Burgers & The Great North, and USA Network's WWE Raw:
Bob's Burgers Season 12 Episode 4 Review: Bob & Teddy's Day Out
The Great North Season 2 E04 Review: Delmer & Beef's Iconic Friendship
WWE Raw Review 10/18/2021: Our Time is More Valuable Than This
