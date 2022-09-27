The Last of Us, Doctor Who, CSI, MST3K & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Another game/Of putting things aside/As if we'll come/Back to them sometime/A brace of hope/A pride of innocence/And you would say/Something has gone wrong/Again (again we fail)/It seems we meet (to make amends)/In the spaces (went our way)/In between (in between each end)/We always say (lookin' back)/It won't be long (not moving on)/Mmm, but something's always wrong… with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Toad the Wet Sprocket for "Something's Always Wrong" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes looks at HBO unveiling the official teaser trailer for the Pedro Pascal & Bella Ramsey-starring The Last of Us, Mystery Science Theater 3000 announcing a Halloween special, CBS's CSI: Vegas revealing why William Petersen's Gil Grissom & Jorja Fox's Sara Sidle aren't in the second season, and Steven Moffat responding to talk that he would be returning to the BBC's Doctor Who.

Plus, check out our additional coverage: HBO's House of the Dragon, ABC's Big Sky: Deadly Trails, Billy on the Street, The CW's DC's Stargirl, The CW's The Winchesters, Disney+'s Werewolf by Night, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Amazon's The Boys, ABC's The Rookie, HBO Max's Our Flag Means Death & more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Tuesday, September 27, 2022:

House of the Dragon EP Jocelyn Diaz Exiting Ahead of Season 2

Big Sky: Deadly Trails S03E02 Preview Images Released; S03E03 Overview

Big Sky: Deadly Trails S03E03 Overview: Emily Digs Into Sunny Mystery

Billy on the Street: Billy Eichner & Jack Black Have A Question

DC's Stargirl Season 3 Update: S03E06 Overview Teases "Betrayal" on The Way

CSI: Vegas Season 2: So What to Do About Gil Grissom & Sara Sidle?

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Set to Celebrate First Halloween Special

The Winchesters: Supernatural Prequel Series Releases Premiere Images

The Last of Us Official Teaser Trailer: Save Who You Can Save

Werewolf by Night "Peeling Back the Corner of Monsters" in MCU: EP

Rick and Morty S06E05: Jerry Goes Sailor Moon; "Night Family" BTS Look

The Boys Season 3 Bloopers Reel Released: Jensen Ackles Fans, Rejoice!

The Rookie: Alexi Hawley Talks "Chenford" Twist Impact; S05E02 Preview

Our Flag Means Death: David Jenkins Confirms Season 2 Filming Start

Doctor Who: Steven Moffat on Return Rumors, RTD's "Fantastic" Scripts

