Sandman, Rihanna, Andor, The Boys, TBBT & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Tell me how's it feel sittin' up there/Feeling so high but too far away to hold me/You know I'm the one who put you up there/Name in the sky/Does it ever get lonely?/Thinking you could live without me/Thinking you could live without… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Halsey for "Without Me (BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge)" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes looks at Neil Gaiman explaining why there wouldn't be news on The Sandman Season 2 during Netflix's Tudum, Disney+'s Andor creator Tony Gilroy revealing his "Star Wars fan" policy during production, Rihanna joining Apple & NFL's Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, CBS's The Big Bang Theory creators discuss revival talk, and Amazon's The Boys honoring comic book series co-creator Darick Robertson on National Comic Book Day.

Plus, check out our additional coverage: AMC's The Walking Dead, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Billy on the Street, Netflix's The Umbrella Academy, Netflix's Moonrise, Netflix's Cobra Kai, Netflix's The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House, AMC's Interview with the Vampire, Netflix's Alice in Borderland, Netflix's Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure, Crunchyroll's Jujutsu Kaisen, Netflix's Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre, Netflix's Lookism, AMC's Kevin Can F**k Himself, and more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Monday, September 26, 2022:

Rick and Morty S06E04 "Night Family" Fabsolutely Abulous: Review/Recap

Billy on the Street Returns This Monday: Billy Eichner & Jack Black

The Umbrella Academy Season 4: Where Things Stand; S03 Finale Answers

Moonrise: Netflix Shares Official Trailer for New Sci-Fi Anime

Cobra Kai: Hurwitz Questions Fans About Deleted S04 Terry Silver Scene

The Sandman S02: Neil Gaiman Explains Why No News at Netflix's Tudum

The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House Set for 2023 Netflix Release

Interview With The Vampire: AMC's Anne Rice Adapt Shares BTS Images

Alice in Borderland Ready to Launch Season 2 on Netflix This December

Andor: Tony Gilroy Wanted Approach to Rogue One Prequel "To Be Real"

Rihanna Set for Apple & NFL's Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show

Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure Begins This December: Trailer

The Walking Dead Honors "Generation Dead" as TWD Cast Thanks Fans

Rick and Morty S06E04 Night Family Clip: Morty's Hot Stack of Abjacks

The Boys Honors Darick Robertson on Nat'l Comic Book Day; S03 Bloopers

Jujutsu Kaisen S02: TOHO 10th Anniversary Brings New Teaser Images

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre Images & More Released

Lookism: Hit Webtoon Anime Adapt Debuts on Netflix This November

Kevin Can F**k Himself Season 2 E05 Review: Clarity In A Blackout

The Big Bang Theory Creators Discuss Revival Issues, Storyline Ideas

Final Space, The Sandman, Doctor Who & Tons More! BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.