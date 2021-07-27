The Mysterious Benedict Society Team Shares Episode 7 Sneak Preview

The 2021 Comic-Con@Home virtual panel for Disney Plus' The Mysterious Benedict Society became a fun exploration of the cast's favorite parts, scenes, and how they've connected to their roles. We didn't have the privilege of seeing a virtual interaction between the younger and older actors, but it was interesting to hear what the adults had to say. And just for good measure, they offered a preview of this week's penultimate episode.

A lot of fun and impressed emotions were displayed when it came to discussing the talents of Marta Timofeeva, who plays Constance Contraire (10:30 time marker in panel video down below). The investment in their characters became evident as they spoke about them. The crew behind it, the creators and showrunners, also had a chance to discuss switching from some darker projects, such as The Invitation, to this one and the unique hurdles with that (3:52 time marker in panel video down below)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Mysterious Benedict Society | Comic-Con@Home 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zR26coOZgv8&t=1382s)

The Mysterious Benedict Society is based on a novel of series from author Trenton Lee Stewart and Illustrated by Carson Ellis. The story was first published in 2007. The story focuses on four children named Reynie Muldoon, George "Sticky" Washington, Kate Wetherall, and Constance Contraire, that are highly gifted. These kids form the Mysterious Benedict Society and are sent to investigate a high prolific institution called L.I.V.E. (the Learning Institute for the Very Enlightened). The institute is run by a mysterious man named Ledroptha Curtain. Tony Hale, Kristen Schaal, MaameYaa Baofo, Ryan Hurst, and Gia Sandhu along with executive producers & writers, Phil Hay (creator), Matt Manfredi (creator), Darren Swimmer (showrunner), and Todd Slavkin (showrunner), as talk about all the adventures from the first season, tease what's to come in the final two episodes and the future of the series, moderated by TV Guide Magazine's Damian Holbrook.

Before things wrapped up, Tony Hale made a funny observation of Darren Swimmer's background setting saying, "Your background is so Little House On The Prairie, I love the record player back there". Thus proving that comedic joy tends to be a present force between these actors and creators. At the conclusion of the panel video, fans were given a treat- specifically, a sneak peek at the upcoming seventh episode (also in the video above) that shows Kate Wetherall sneaking into the secret lab of L.D. Curtain…alone.

