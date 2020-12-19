The Witcher "6 Days of Witchmas" Day #4: Roach's Amazing Improv Skills

Here we are on the fourth day of The Witcher and Netflix's "6 Days of Witchmas"- and we have to say that it was nice waking up to a good laugh. Between December 16 and 21, the celebration offers The Witcher viewers the content they've been looking for- some season 2 surprises and more. For the opening round, voters invoked the "Law of Surprise" over choosing content from the first season. The result? Three teaser images from the second season. We weren't big fans of the second day so we'll move on (don't hate us for being honest). The third day offered viewers a sequel guidebook to the things that go bump in the night (and in the daylight) for all the budding witchers out there.

Here's a look at how the results panned out, along with today's prize: a sampling of bloopers from the first season (with Roach being our favorite). And make sure to vote in today's choices for Day #5: something titled "The Many 'Hmmms' of Geralt" or … Law of Surprise! We think we're leaving things up to Destiny for this round… but choose wisely!

I heard you wanted bloopers and blunders? Or choose the surprise, and open up a world of wonders… #Witchmas — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) December 18, 2020

I come bearing an invitation to a special #Witchmas celebration! You are cordially invited to the 6 DAYS OF WITCHMAS, a holiday feast where nobody has to mingle, and everybody receives a gift! I have acquired these gifts by searching far and wide for the "content" that you so often request from me. The presentation of these gifts will be dictated by #Witchmas tradition: On each of the 6 DAYS OF WITCHMAS, I will offer you a gift. You may choose to accept that gift, OR you may choose to invoke the Law of Surprise. The decision will be made as a collective, based on a vote that will be held here. The winning choice will be revealed the following day – along with a new offering and another vote. Crossed swords Choose wisely, for my gift offers are sincere, but the Law of Surprise is out of my musically-gifted hands. The 6 DAYS OF WITCHMAS will begin 16 December and end on 21 December. The first vote will be conducted on 15 December, the eve of the feast. Happy #Witchmas!

Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, THE WITCHER is an epic tale of fate and family. The story of the intertwined destinies of three individuals in the vast world of The Continent, where humans, elves, witchers, gnomes, and monsters battle to survive and thrive, and where good and evil is not easily identified. Convinced Yennefer's life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent's kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.

Netflix's The Witcher season 2 welcomes Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, and newcomer Mecia Simson as Francesca. Stephen Surjik (Netflix's The Umbrella Academy) has been tapped to direct the season's first two episodes, with Sarah O'Gorman (Cursed) directing the third and fourth episodes, Ed Bazalgette (The Last Kingdom) directing the 5th and 8th episodes, and Geeta Patel (Meet the Patels) will direct the 6th and 7th episodes.

Netflix's The Witcher stars Henry Cavill (Justice League), Anya Chalotra (The ABC Murders) as Yennefer, Freya Allan (The Third Day) as Ciri, MyAnna Buring (Kill List) as Tissaia, Tom Canton (Good Karma Hospital) as Filavandrel, Lilly Cooper (Peterloo) as Murta, Basil Eidenbenz (Victoria) as Eskel, Jeremy Crawford (Titans) as Yarpin Zigrin, Eamon Farren (Twin Peaks) as Cahir, Mahesh Jadu (Marco Polo) as Vilgefortz, Terence Maynard (Cursed) as Artorius, Lars Mikkelson (House of Cards) as Stregobor, Mimi Ndiweni (Black Earth Rising) as Fringilla Vigo, Royce Pierreson (Judy) as Istredd, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Hunter Street) as Dara, Anna Shaffer (Harry Potter) as Triss Merigold, and Therica Wilson Read (Young Wallender) as Sabrina.