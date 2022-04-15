SmackDown Preview 4/15: What Else Will Roman Want Unified Now?

Last week's post-WrestleMania episode of SmackDown on FOX saw some new faces from NXT 2.0 join the roster, while we were also reintroduced to some soon-to-be returning stars such as Lacey Evans. As for the everyday Friday night stars though, it was kind of the same old, same old. Now maybe it was just the come-down from WrestleMania and tonight they're going to hit the gas on new storylines and rivalries, but I'll have to wait to see it to believe it.

As we saw last week, an arrogant and defensive Sami Zayn had to eat his words when he earned a match against Drew McIntyre, which Zayn abandoned through the crowd mid-match. A rematch has been scheduled for tonight's SmackDown and let's see what WWE.com has to say about McIntyre's new chance to slap Zayn around.

Following a humiliating defeat to Johnny Knoxville in an Anything Goes Match at WrestleMania, The Master Strategist looked to revamp his image and regain some credibility by challenging Drew McIntyre. However, when it looked as if The SmackDown Warrior was going to emerge victorious with the Claymore Kick, The Master Strategist made a quick exit from the ring and through the crowd to give McIntyre the win by count-out. Now, McIntyre will get his chance to finish what he started when he once again squares off against Zayn. Don't miss all the action of SmackDown, next week at 8/7 C on FOX.

On top of that, McIntyre's former 3MB partner Jinder Mahal will get a chance at some gold tonight when he challenges Intercontinental Champion Ricochet for the title on SmackDown. And who knows? Maybe we'll even get an appearance by the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE SmackDown tonight at 8 pm on FOX.