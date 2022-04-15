Umbrella Academy, Walker, Rick and Morty & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

I used to be a renegade/I used to fool around/But I couldn't take the punishment/And had to settle down/Now I'm playing it real straight/And yes, I cut my hair/You might think I'm crazy/But I don't even care/Because I can tell what's going on/It's hip to be square/It's hip to be… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much respect to Huey Lewis and the News for "Hip to Be Square" (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, opinions & commentary for this morning includes Jensen Ackles directing Jared Padalecki & Kansas on The CW's Walker, Netflix's The Witcher brings four more aboard Season 3, Karen Gillan denies involvement in "The Rick and Morty/James Gunn Affair," Netflix's The Umbrella Academy introduces the Number Fives, Joseph Morgan offers some bloody looks at filming HBO Max's Titans, Lizzo & Kenan Thompson team for three Saturday Night Live mini-promos, HBO Max gives Dead Boy Detectives a series order, Amazon's Prime Video begins showcasing the cast/players in A League of Their Own, and tons more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Friday, April 15, 2022:

Bosch: Legacy – Titus Welliver on When He Would Wrap Playing Harry

Saturday Night Live: Lizzo Clone Concerns; Kenan's Fitted Sheet Hate

A League of Their Own Baseball Card Key Art Spotlights Cast/Players

Dead Boy Detectives: HBO Max Announces 8-Episode Series Order

Fear the Walking Dead S07E09: Alicia Faces Her Past to Save the Future

Walker: Jensen Ackles Shares Kansas BTS Performance Clip & More

Titans Season 4: Brother Blood Lives Up to His Name; It's Jinx Time!

Satnam Singh Debuts on AEW Dynamite to Attack New ROH Champion

The Flash: Robbie Amell Talks [SPOILER]; S08E12 "Death Rises" Promo

The Umbrella Academy S03 Introduces Five & Sloane: UA/SA Number Fives

AEW Shocker: Tony Khan Plans Major Announcement for Next Week

Dark Side of the Ring: Jim Ross Sounds Like He's Sitting Out Season 4

Andy Kaufman Doc in Development from Alex Braverman & Morgan Neville

Rick and Morty/James Gunn – Karen Gillan Denies Rumors: "It's Not Me!"

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 Ru-Vealed Season's Competing Queens

The Witcher Season 3 Welcomes Amell, Zhang, Skinner & Elwin to Cast

Shining Vale Season 1 Finale Preview: A Rough Morning for The Phelps

The Sticky: Maple Syrup Heist Story Receives Amazon Series Order

The Kids in the Hall S06 Trailer: So Good It Took 27 Years to Make

Queer as Folk: Russell T. Davies Praises Peacock Series Reimagining

Star Trek: Picard Creating New "Next Gen" Fans "Satisfying": Stewart

Quantum Leap, Sandman, Walker, She-Hulk & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.