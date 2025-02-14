Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
Twisted Metal, Reacher, The Rookie & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Elsbeth, Matlock, SNL50, Dexter: Resurrection, The Rookie, Reacher, Twisted Metal, Cobra Kai, and much more!
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race, CBS's Elsbeth, CBS's Matlock, NBC's SNL50, Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Resurrection, CBS's Ghosts, Netflix's Dungeons & Dragons, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, ABC's The Rookie, TBS's AEW Dynamite, DC Studios' Superman, Prime Video's Reacher, AMC's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, Peacock's Twisted Metal, Netflix's Cobra Kai, Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, MGM+'s Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue, and more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: Elsbeth, Matlock, SNL50, Dexter: Resurrection, Dungeons & Dragons, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, The Rookie, Reacher, Twisted Metal, Cobra Kai, LOTR: The Rings of Power, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, February 14, 2025:
RuPaul's Drag Race S17E05 Saved The Best Part for The End: Review
Elsbeth Season 2 Ep. 11 "Tiny Town" Preview/Sneak Peeks; S02E12 Images
Matlock Season 1 E11 "A Traitor in Thine Own House" Sneak Peek/Preview
SNL: Check Out Who's Who at SNL50 Anniversary Special Read-Thru
Dexter: Resurrection Welcomes Mwine, Saraf, Fumusa, and Suárez to Cast
Ghosts Season 4 Episode 12 Sneak Peeks; S04E13: "Ghostsfellas" Images
Dungeons & Dragons: Netflix, Hasbro, Levy, Crevello Developing Series
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 Officially Wraps Production
SNL 50: Cher, Dave Grohl, Lauryn Hill & More Join Homecoming Concert
The Rookie Season 7 Episode 7: "The Mickey" Promo, Images Released
AEW Dynamite Delivers Explosive Action En Route to Revolution
Superman: James Gunn and Ozu Are All About Krypto – Not Crypto
Reacher Season 3: Paulie Falls For One of Oldest Pranks in The Book
SNL: Jones, Geist, Rogers Join SNL50 Anniversary Red Carpet Livestream
Mayfair Witches: Check Out A New Teaser for S02E06: "Michaelmas"
Twisted Metal Season 2 Teaser: The Tournament Begins This Summer
Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3 Sticks The Landing In So Many Ways: Review
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 Announced: Details
Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue: MGM+ Pulls Back The Sheet This March
