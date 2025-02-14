Twisted Metal, Reacher, The Rookie & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race, CBS's Elsbeth, CBS's Matlock, NBC's SNL50, Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Resurrection, CBS's Ghosts, Netflix's Dungeons & Dragons, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, ABC's The Rookie, TBS's AEW Dynamite, DC Studios' Superman, Prime Video's Reacher, AMC's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, Peacock's Twisted Metal, Netflix's Cobra Kai, Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, MGM+'s Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, February 14, 2025:

RuPaul's Drag Race S17E05 Saved The Best Part for The End: Review

Elsbeth Season 2 Ep. 11 "Tiny Town" Preview/Sneak Peeks; S02E12 Images

Matlock Season 1 E11 "A Traitor in Thine Own House" Sneak Peek/Preview

SNL: Check Out Who's Who at SNL50 Anniversary Special Read-Thru

Dexter: Resurrection Welcomes Mwine, Saraf, Fumusa, and Suárez to Cast

Ghosts Season 4 Episode 12 Sneak Peeks; S04E13: "Ghostsfellas" Images

Dungeons & Dragons: Netflix, Hasbro, Levy, Crevello Developing Series

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 Officially Wraps Production

SNL 50: Cher, Dave Grohl, Lauryn Hill & More Join Homecoming Concert

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 7: "The Mickey" Promo, Images Released

AEW Dynamite Delivers Explosive Action En Route to Revolution

Superman: James Gunn and Ozu Are All About Krypto – Not Crypto

Reacher Season 3: Paulie Falls For One of Oldest Pranks in The Book

SNL: Jones, Geist, Rogers Join SNL50 Anniversary Red Carpet Livestream

Mayfair Witches: Check Out A New Teaser for S02E06: "Michaelmas"

Twisted Metal Season 2 Teaser: The Tournament Begins This Summer

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3 Sticks The Landing In So Many Ways: Review

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 Announced: Details

Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue: MGM+ Pulls Back The Sheet This March

Buffy/Spike, The Handmaid's Tale, Dexter & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

James Marsters On Buffy Sequel in The Daily LITG, 13th February 2025

