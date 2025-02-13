Posted in: TV | Tagged: buffy, newlitg

James Marsters On Buffy Sequel in The Daily LITG, 13th February 2025

James Marsters on the Buffy sequel was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

James Marsters on the Buffy sequel was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

James Marsters on Buffy sequel and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday;

LITG one year ago… Marvel & DC Crossovers

LITG two years ago, Criminal Minds2

LITG three years ago, The Swipe Files

LITG four years ago, Darth Vader and Doctor Doom

LITG five years ago – We Scooped Death Metal

And Green Lantern 2 was suffering.

LITG six years ago, Deadpool Was Weapon 9

And Star Wars made a little return to Dark Horse.

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Frédéric Moliérac of Panini Comics France

of Panini Comics France Joe Phillips of Mister Miracle, Timber Wolf, Star Trek, Doctor Who and Aliens.

of Mister Miracle, Timber Wolf, Star Trek, Doctor Who and Aliens. Dan Forcey , former VP of Platinum Studios

, former VP of Platinum Studios Barbara Kaalberg, comic book inker

comic book inker John A. Peck, underground comics artist

underground comics artist Stan Shaw, artist of Sunglasses After Dark.

