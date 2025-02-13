Posted in: TV | Tagged: buffy, newlitg
James Marsters On Buffy Sequel in The Daily LITG, 13th February 2025
James Marsters on the Buffy sequel was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
Article Summary
- James Marsters talks Buffy sequel, sparking fan excitement on Bleeding Cool.
- Explore the top ten trending stories from Bleeding Cool's archives.
- Dive into our comic book discussions and industry updates.
- Discover what's buzzing in the pop culture world right now.
James Marsters on the Buffy sequel was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.
James Marsters on Buffy sequel and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Buffy/Angel Star James Marsters Responds to Sequel Series Questions
- Blood Moon Comics Shuts Up Shop As A Result Of Diamond Bankruptcy
- Doctor Doom Is Right, in One World Under Doom #1 Out Today (Spoilers)
- From Dark Knight To V For Vendetta With Absolute Batman #5 (Spoilers)
- Alpha Flight Join X-Men #11… But What Happened To Them? (XSpoilers)
- Star Trek: Unification Director on Kirk-Spock Sendoff Short "Genesis"
- Jonathan Kent Named Super Son Not To Confuse With James Gunn Superman
- Captain America: Brave New World Review: MCU Setup Over Cap's Story
- High Potential & HPI: So How Do These Genius Detectives Compare?
- Disney Changes Content Warnings on Many of its Classic Movies
And a few more of mine from yesterday;
- Antarctic Press Look To Massive Press Distribution Through Lunar
- What Binds Spider-Gwen #10, Moon Knight #5, Immortal Thor #20 Together
- PrintWatch: Absolute Batman #4, Bug Wars #1 & Geiger #10
- Rare Iron Maiden Comics, Thought Lost, Now Being Sold By Their Printer
- SCOOP: Transformers #1 & Void Rivals #1 Get Eleventh Printings
- Deadpool Boy, Spider-Boy & Deadpool's Daughter, Today (Spoilers)
- Jonathan Kent, Super Son in The Daily LITG, 12th February 2025
LITG one year ago… Marvel & DC Crossovers
- Marvel And DC Comics To Republish Their Crossovers, Including Amalgam
- Comic Creators React To… Elmo, Larry David And Wil Wheaton
- Final Mystery Of The Three Jokers, Revealed (Batman #143 Spoilers)
- The Big Bizarro Superman Twist In Action Comics #1062 (Spoilers)
- Greg Capullo Now Drawing Colossus Of The X-Men For Marvel Comics
- Justified: Goggins, Olyphant Reunite During Fallout Series Press Trip
- David Pepose And Jonathan Lau's Space Ghost Revival For May 2024
- The True Origins Of Zur-En-Arrh (Batman #143 Spoilers)
- Former Batman Writer Chuck Dixon Creates Horseman With Joe Bennett
- Taylor Swift Endorsing Biden? After All Trump Says He Did For Her?
- Ziff-Davis Disney-Inspired Comic Romance Cinderella Love, at Auction
- Taylor Swift Comes To Image Comics For Valentine's Day
- Batman And Robin And Sinister Sons, Mothers And Fathers (Spoilers)
- Black Panther to be T'Challa The Vampire in Marvel's Blood Hunt
- Joe Simon & Jack Kirby 's Romance Comic In Love, Up for Auction
- Marvel Tells Retailers Of Errors In Star Wars: Thrawn Alliance #1
- PrintWatch: ThunderCats And Power Rangers Get Second Printings
- The Three-In-One Jokers in the Daily LITG, 12th of February 2024
LITG two years ago, Criminal Minds2
- Criminal Minds Star Paget Brewster Shares Excellent Season 17 News
- DC Comics Mr. Freeze Goes Platinum with McFarlane Toys Chase Figure
- James Gunn Graciously Shuts Down Kilmer/Clooney/Bale DCU/Batman Rumor
- 1923 Season 1 Episode 6 "One Ocean Closer to Destiny" Images Released
- The Orville Delay In The Daily LITG, 11th of February, 2023
- The Orville: Is Seth MacFarlane Series Victim of Disney /Hulu Woes?
- Atari Opens Pre-Orders For 50th Anniversary 2600 Cartridge Series
- Coca-Cola Creations Announces New Move Flavor Featuring Rosalia
- South Park: Kyle & Tolkien's TikTok Posts "Pretty Boys Walk Like This"
- Sean Murphy Buys Rights To Zorro For His Own Comic, Man Of The Dead
- Mirka Andolfo Draws Generation Joker for Sean Murphy's DC Murphyverse
- PrintWatch: Nightwing, DC Power, Batman/Spawn & Briar Second Prints
- Noelle Giddings Returns To Colour The Milestone 30th Anniversary
- DC Comics Put James Gunn/DC Studios Titles Back Into Print
- Gerry Duggan Teases New Comic With David O'Sullivan
- Looking For The Fan Cup Bad Idea ComicsPRO 2020 Cameo Video?
LITG three years ago, The Swipe Files
- Brian Cunningham Defends Joelle Jones Over X-Men Swipes
- Daredevil, Punisher, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones & More Disney-Bound?
- Rick And Morty: James Gunn Isn't Getting The Message; Here's An Idea!
- A New Thunderbolts #1 From Marvel – But Who? And Why?
- Marvel Collects Jim Lee's X-Men Trading Cards For 30th Anniversary
- Legends of Tomorrow & Batwoman Season Finale Overviews & More
- New Marvel Thunderbolts Comic Is "Ted Lasso By Way Of The Avengers"
- Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Addresses Diversity Complaints
- Beavis and Butt-Head Rage Out Before Their Upcoming Return
- The Kindle App Replacing ComiXology on Desktop Displays Comics Poorly
- James Tynion IV Shows You Teenage Mad Scientist Christopher Chaos
- We Live In Black And White- Thank FOC It's Friday, 11th February
- The Witches Of Adamas Has A Very High Concept Indeed, Even For Manga
- A New Comic Shop For New York, Everyone Comics in Long Island City
- Printwatch: Second Prints From Mary Jane/Black Cat To Sabretooth
- Stephanie Phillips & Flaviano Launch Grim #1 from Boom Studios
- Beavis and Butt-Head In The Daily LITG 11th February 2022
LITG four years ago, Darth Vader and Doctor Doom
- Darth Vader Sees An Alternate Ending To Return Of The Jedi (Spoilers)
- Law & Order: SVU – Ice-T Makes Bold Stabler/Benson Reunion Promise
- Doctor Doom Joins Marvels' Guardians Of The Galaxy
- Guaranteed Shiny Ditto Will Be Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto's Reward
- DC Comics Solicitations For May 2021, Frankensteined
- The Mandalorian: Gina Carano Reportedly Not Returning for Season 3
- Image Comics Ends Line-Wide Returnability Programme
- Buffy Stars Emma Caulfield, Anthony Head on Whedon Abuse Accusations
- Marvel Launches X-Corp By Tini Howard And Alberto Foche In May
- Red X Revealed In Future State: Teen Titans, But No One Any The Wiser
- Marvel Launches X-Corp By Tini Howard And Alberto Foche In May
- Classic What If Gets A Second Omnibus For December 2021
- Is This How Justice League Dark Will Tie Into Infinite Frontier?
- Ablaze To Publish JP Roth's Rothic Comics
- Cradle of Filth Gets A Heavy Metal Comic And An Action Figure Line
- King Kirby, The Jack Kirby Play – Now Released As Podcast
- DC Needs A Franchise Development Director In Today's Comics JobWatch
- Darth Vader Sees An Alternate Ending To Return Of The Jedi (Spoilers)
- Exclusive Three Page Trailer Comic For The 27 Run: Crush
- Star Wars High Republic and Peach Momoko Top Advance Reorders
- DC Comics Realise That Poison Ivy: Thorns Graphic Novel Exists
LITG five years ago – We Scooped Death Metal
And Green Lantern 2 was suffering.
- The Batman-With-A-Scythe-And-Bone-Motorbike Teaser for DC's Metal 2: Death Metal from Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo
- "Inuyasha" is Finally Coming Back after all this time with Good Smile
- Grant Morrison and Liam Sharp's The Green Lantern Season 2 Drops From 12 to 8 Issues – Is This 5G?
- Marvel Finally Puts a Label on Mystique and Destiny's Relationship in Tomorrow's X-Men #6 [SPOILERS]
- "Death Note" Returns for a Special One-Shot Story – Read it Online for Free!
- Watch A Grieving Mother Play With Her Deceased Daughter In VR
- How – and When – Joe Hill's Hill House Comics Will Be Collected by DC
- Will the Tenth and Thirteenth Doctors Finally Meet Face-to-Face? Doctor Who: Thirteenth Doctor Year Two #2 [Preview]
- 007 Bond Binge: Dr. No
- Claire Bretécher, Creator of Agrippine, Has Died, Aged 79
LITG six years ago, Deadpool Was Weapon 9
And Star Wars made a little return to Dark Horse.
- Rob Liefeld Posts Original Designs For Deadpool – and That, He Was Weapon 9 All Along…
- Star Wars Returns to Dark Horse
- Kevin F**king Smith Making 'Howard the F**king Duck' Show for Hulu
- McFarlane Toys Announces New Line of Harry Potter and Wizarding World Figures
- The 'Game of Thrones' Death We're Not Okay With
Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Frédéric Moliérac of Panini Comics France
- Joe Phillips of Mister Miracle, Timber Wolf, Star Trek, Doctor Who and Aliens.
- Dan Forcey, former VP of Platinum Studios
- Barbara Kaalberg, comic book inker
- John A. Peck, underground comics artist
- Stan Shaw, artist of Sunglasses After Dark.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
Buffy, Buffy, Buffy, Buffy, Buffy, Buffy,