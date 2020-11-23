WandaVision EP Kevin Feige: Wanda's Power-Set Deserves Exploring

With Disney+'s WandaVision slowly phasing its way closer and closer to its January 15, 2021, premiere, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige was able to offer up some more perspectives on what viewers can expect from the Paul Bettany–Elizabeth Olsen-starring live-action series. And if there's one thing Feige wanted to make clear during his talk with Empire Magazine, it's that WandaVision will give Olsen's Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch a chance to tell her story as events unfold- events that will have viewers seeing Wanda in a different light. "If you look at the 'Infinity Saga,' I don't think any single person has gone through more pain and trauma than Wanda Maximoff. And no character seems to be as powerful as Wanda Maximoff. And no character has a power-set that is as ill-defined and unexplored as Wanda Maximoff," Feige explained. "So it seemed exploring that would be worthwhile post-'Endgame'. Who else is aware of that power? Where did it come from? Did the Mind Stone unlock it?"

As for the sitcom format approach that Wanda and the Vision (Bettany) appear to be enjoying/enduring? That ties into Feige's love of television ("I loved TV, and watched far too much 'The Dick Van Dyke Show' and 'I Love Lucy' and 'Bewitched' and everything"), but viewers can expect to see takes on some more modern sitcom tropes. "We go up to the 'Modern Family' and 'The Office' style," Feige revealed. "The talk-to-the-camera, shaky-camera, documentary style."

WandaVision marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+. The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

Disney+'s WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany as Vision, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Randall Park as Jimmy Woo, Kathryn Hahn as Agnes, Fred Melamed as Arthur Heart, and Debra Jo Rupp as Mrs. Heart. Created by Jac Schaeffer with an opening episode written by Schaeffer and directed by Matt Shakman, the streaming service series is executive produced by Schaeffer and Kevin Feige with Marvel Studios producing.