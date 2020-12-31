Watch Videos from AEW's Tribute to Brodie Lee on Dynamite Last Night

Posted on | by Chad McMahon | Comments

Last night, AEW Dynamite celebrated the life of the late Brodie Lee with a special tribute episode. The entire card was geared toward paying tribute to Lee, and in particular to show love to Lee's family, especially his eight-year-old son, Brodie, known as -1 in the Dark Order. The Chadster was personally very moved by both the matches and the verbal tributes to Lee from his fellow wrestlers. AEW has released many clips from the show, and some that didn't air on the show, on Youtube.

On AEW Dynamite's Brodie Lee tribute episode, Lee's son retired Lee's boots in the ring.
On AEW Dynamite's Brodie Lee tribute episode, Lee's son retired Lee's boots in the ring.

Lee, who last wrestled for AEW in October, losing a dog collar match against Cody Rhodes, fell ill shortly thereafter and was hospitalized until he passed away on December 26th. Lee was suffering from a "non Covid related lung issue," his wife reported, and his condition was kept quiet until he passed away. Following Lee's death, people throughout the wrestling industry expressed their love and appreciation for Lee.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ODKXCWyv2QM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lxFf2NoTz-A
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8nZNgrfPI4c
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I4K77yEN29w
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HSptFN92JOA

Every match last night featured at least one member of the Dark Order, and in each match, the team with the Dark Order emerged victorious. While the main event of the show was a tribute video about Brodie Lee, the in-ring main event was a special tag team match with -1's three favorite wrestlers, Preston Vance, Orange Cassidy, and Cody Rhodes, facing Team Taz. And in another match, Lee's old WWE Tag Team partner, Erik Rowan, made a surprise appearance. Here's some videos of the in-ring action from last night's AEW Dynamite.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K_VctF2xOoo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bh_Kz4FguUI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LcUvFf1LfaM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nOUa18-XaK4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_uXqebTbgqw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_sDvKwGaJlU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2t4lqgzF52c
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CSRgZ_jZoK0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R9iOUm489pU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2IQ4Kr-SnU0

In addition to the matches, tributes from Brodie Lee's peers aired throughout the night. Tony Khan also presented Lee's son with a TNT Championship, calling Brodie Lee the greatest TNT Champion and declaring that Brodie Jr. would be TNT Champion for life. Many tears were shed throughout a legitimately touching episode of Dynamite. Here's some more videos of the various tributes throughout the show.

About Chad McMahon

Chad McMahon, otherwise known as The Chadster, is a lifelong professional wrestling fan and now journalist. Chad’s interests also include comic books, movies, netflix, and other sports including football, baseball and basketball, both college and professional. Chad drives a Miata and is married to Keighleyanne. He loves WWE with all his heart and soul.

twitter  