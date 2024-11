Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, beyonce, frasier, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, MTV VMAs, one piece, peacemaker, taylor swift, wednesday

Wednesday, One Piece, Peacemaker, VMAs & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Beyoncé/Taylor Swift, Wednesday, Peacemaker, Jersey Shore, Frasier, MTV 2024 VMAs, One Piece, and more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? DNC: Beyoncé/Taylor Swift, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty: The Anime, Netflix's Wednesday, Max's Peacemaker, Paramount+'s Evil, Netflix's Long Story Short, White Collar/Matt Bomer, Netflix's That '90s Show, Netflix's Terminator Zero, TNA/AEW, MTV's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Donald Trump/Taylor Swift, Prime Video's Ballard, Paramount+'s Frasier, Paramount+'s Nöthin' But A Good Time, MTV 2024 VMAs, FOX Sports' FS1, iHeart's Law & Order: Criminal Justice System, Netflix's One Piece, Hulu's Rivals, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, August 23, 2024:

Beyoncé Not Attending? DNC Surprise Guest Theories (UPDATE)

Rick and Morty: The Anime Director & EP on Series Approach, Autonomy

Wednesday Season 2: "It's Been the Best": Jenna Ortega on Being EP

Peacemaker S02: Cena, Patrick Filming; Dir. Alethea Jones Joins DCU?

Evil Stars Katja Herbers & Aasif Mandvi on Series Finale/Future & More

Long Story Short: BoJack Horseman Creator, Netflix Announce New Series

White Collar Star Matt Bomer Discusses "Fantastic" Revival Script

That '90s Show: WWE Star Mike "The Miz" Mizanin Shares Part 3 Scene

Terminator Zero: Netflix Posts Opening 6 Minutes of Anime Series

TNA Suspends Rich Swann After Arrest; Wrestler Enters Rehab Program

Jersey Shore Gang Returns for "Family Vacation" Season 7B Next Month

Trump Tries Explaining Why Taylor Swift Won't Sue Him Over AI Images

Ballard: Chavera, Bean, Uy, Hugo Join "Bosch: Legacy" Spinoff Series

Frasier Season 2 Trailer Teases Reunion with Some Very Familiar Faces

AEW Dynamite Ignites the Fuse for Epic All In London Showdown

Nöthin' But A Good Time Offers Uncensored '80s Hair Metal History

MTV 2024 VMAs: Megan Thee Stallion Set to Host Awards Show

FOX Sports Rolls Out FS1 Mornings Revamp: Breakfast Ball, The Facility

Law & Order Launches Investigative Podcast "Criminal Justice System"

One Piece Season 2 Welcomes Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra

Rivals: Hulu Previews David Tennant-Starring British Sex/Class Satire

