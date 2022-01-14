Witcher, SNL, AEW, Peacemaker & More! BCTV Daily Dispatch 14 Jan 22
I see you naked in the/Bath/Cigarette stains on your/Hands/Wilted flowers in a vase/And I ask how you are/I see your lipstick on/Your glass/And I think you're drunk/And start to laugh/And I find your note the/Letters ran/And it said I loved you/Don't ask why/Sixteen candles down… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to Sponge for "Molly (Sixteen Candles)" (with the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes Netflix's The Witcher, HBO Max's Peacemaker, TBS' AEW Dynamite, BBC America's Killing Eve, The CW's Justice U, NBC's Saturday Night Live (SNL), The CW's Batwoman, HBO Max's Degrassi, and tons more!
Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Friday, January 14, 2022:
Superman & Lois S02E02 Preview: Is Clark More a Liability Than A Hero?
DC's Legends of Tomorrow S07E09 Promo & S07E10 Preview Images Released
SNL: "New Bowen Yang" Only Goes So Far; Bleachers Needs A New Name
Batwoman: Nick Creegan Predicts "Total F***ing Chaos"; S03E09 Preview
Quantum Leap Reboot Gets NBC Pilot Order; Bellisario Exec Producing
Justice U: David Ramsey-Led Arrowverse Series In Development at The CW
Two Sentence Horror Stories Unleashes Season 3 Images & Trailer
Peacemaker: "Mite" We Suggest James Gunn's Next DCU Series Project?
Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 Adds Walton, Curnen & Brown as Regulars
AEW Dynamite: Sammy Guevara Hangs Onto Interim TNT Championship
Killing Eve Season 4 Ups Camille Cottin to Series Regular; 3 More Cast
HBO Max Orders New Degrassi Series; Degrassi: TNG Streams This Spring
AEW Dynamite: Did Britt Baker Just Join Adam Cole in The Elite?
Interview with the Vampire: Christian Robinson Joins AMC Series Adapt
AEW Dynamite: Brody King Makes AEW Debut with Malakai Black
Atlanta Season 3 Teaser: Just Trying to Survive in A Strange Land
AEW Dynamite: Lance Archer Returns to Attack Hangman Page
Shadow & Bone S02 Begins Production; Tan & More Join Cast; Directors
Walker Showrunner: Cordell Feels "Lost" with Micki's Departure & More
National Treasure: Disney+ Welcomes 5 More to Streaming Series Cast
Cobra Kai Star Gianni DeCenzo on Season 4, Demetri/Hawk Dynamic & More
Peacemaker: James Gunn on "Better Call Saul" Influence & Similarities
The Witcher Showrunner Brings Peace to Twitter; Middle East Next?
Saturday Night Live Cast, Host Ariana DeBose Check In From Read-Thru
The Book of Boba Fett No "Must-Read" Right Now & Here's Why
