Witcher, SNL, AEW, Peacemaker & More! BCTV Daily Dispatch 14 Jan 22

I see you naked in the/Bath/Cigarette stains on your/Hands/Wilted flowers in a vase/And I ask how you are/I see your lipstick on/Your glass/And I think you're drunk/And start to laugh/And I find your note the/Letters ran/And it said I loved you/Don't ask why/Sixteen candles down… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to Sponge for "Molly (Sixteen Candles)" (with the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes Netflix's The Witcher, HBO Max's Peacemaker, TBS' AEW Dynamite, BBC America's Killing Eve, The CW's Justice U, NBC's Saturday Night Live (SNL), The CW's Batwoman, HBO Max's Degrassi, and tons more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Friday, January 14, 2022:

Superman & Lois S02E02 Preview: Is Clark More a Liability Than A Hero?

DC's Legends of Tomorrow S07E09 Promo & S07E10 Preview Images Released

SNL: "New Bowen Yang" Only Goes So Far; Bleachers Needs A New Name

Batwoman: Nick Creegan Predicts "Total F***ing Chaos"; S03E09 Preview

Quantum Leap Reboot Gets NBC Pilot Order; Bellisario Exec Producing

Justice U: David Ramsey-Led Arrowverse Series In Development at The CW

Two Sentence Horror Stories Unleashes Season 3 Images & Trailer

Peacemaker: "Mite" We Suggest James Gunn's Next DCU Series Project?

Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 Adds Walton, Curnen & Brown as Regulars

AEW Dynamite: Sammy Guevara Hangs Onto Interim TNT Championship

Killing Eve Season 4 Ups Camille Cottin to Series Regular; 3 More Cast

HBO Max Orders New Degrassi Series; Degrassi: TNG Streams This Spring

AEW Dynamite: Did Britt Baker Just Join Adam Cole in The Elite?

Interview with the Vampire: Christian Robinson Joins AMC Series Adapt

AEW Dynamite: Brody King Makes AEW Debut with Malakai Black

Atlanta Season 3 Teaser: Just Trying to Survive in A Strange Land

AEW Dynamite: Lance Archer Returns to Attack Hangman Page

Shadow & Bone S02 Begins Production; Tan & More Join Cast; Directors

Walker Showrunner: Cordell Feels "Lost" with Micki's Departure & More

National Treasure: Disney+ Welcomes 5 More to Streaming Series Cast

Cobra Kai Star Gianni DeCenzo on Season 4, Demetri/Hawk Dynamic & More

Peacemaker: James Gunn on "Better Call Saul" Influence & Similarities

The Witcher Showrunner Brings Peace to Twitter; Middle East Next?

Saturday Night Live Cast, Host Ariana DeBose Check In From Read-Thru

The Book of Boba Fett No "Must-Read" Right Now & Here's Why

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Molly (Sixteen Candles) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DpbFi3QpVSE)