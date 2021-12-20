WWE Celebrates Best of Ruthless Aggression on Peacock This Week

If you ask The Chadster for a list of the best WWE wrestling matches, The Chadster wouldn't hesitate to give you his answer: all of them! But obviously you can't just make a playlist of every WWE wrestling match ever. It would take years to watch. Wonderful, life-affirming years, yes, but still, most people don't have the tenacity required to make it through something like that. The Chadster could. But you probably couldn't. That's why WWE had to make concessions and narrow that list down to a select few matches comprising the greatest ones of the Ruthless Aggression Era for a new compilation streaming on Peacock and the WWE Network this week. Huzzah!

A WWE press release reveals the new content WWE will be streaming this week:

Your holiday week is covered with a great lineup of new and original programming streaming exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network everywhere else. Witness some classic shows from Madison Square Garden with a batch of six new episodes of WWE Old School featuring Andre the Giant, Bob Backlund, Rocky Johnson and more to kick off the week. Then on Tuesday, relive The Best of Ruthless Aggression with some of the greatest matches of the era, including Shawn Michaels vs. Triple H from SummerSlam 2002, The Rock vs. Goldberg from WWE Backlash 2003, the historic Raw main event between Lita and Trish Stratus from 2004 and so much more. And as always, stay up to date on all the action heading toward WWE Day 1 with Raw Talk, streaming Monday night immediately following Raw, WWE's The Bump on Wednesday morning and an all-new episode of Talking Smack to unwrap on Christmas morning!

The Chadster will definitely be watching, and he doesn't want to hear any bunk from Keighleyanne about this being a time for families to be together. She can be together with The Chadster while watching WWE Best of Ruthless Aggression, dang it! Here's WWE's holiday streaming schedule for Peacock (in the U.S.) and the WWE Network (internationally).

This Week's Schedule

** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network Monday, December 20

WWE Old School at Madison Square Garden (6 episodes)

Raw Talk** – 11:05 p.m. ET Tuesday, December 21

The Best of WWE: Best of Ruthless Aggression** Wednesday, December 22

Monday Night Raw (11/22/21)**

WWE's The Bump** – 10 a.m. ET

WWE NXT (12/21/21) Thursday, December 23

NXT UK

This Week in WWE Friday, December 24

205 Live – 10 p.m. ET Saturday, December 25

WWE Main Event (12/9/21)

Talking Smack**

ICW Fight Club 201

wXw We Love Wrestling 16 Sunday, December 26

Friday Night SmackDown (11/26/21)**

What would be your list of top matches of the Ruthless Aggresion era? And you can't say all of them. The Chadster already tried!