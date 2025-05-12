Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Preview: Greatest Show on Earth Returns After Epic Backlash

The Chadster is HYPED for tonight's WWE Raw on Netflix! CM Punk speaks, Jey Uso responds to Logan Paul, and more! Tony Khan could NEVER book a show this amazing! 🔥

Article Summary WWE Raw is stacked tonight with epic matches and real storytelling Tony Khan could never pull off! Auughh man!

CM Punk and Jey Uso take the spotlight with scripted promos that actually mean something, unlike AEW's lawless chaos!

Tag division brilliance: WWE builds contenders with logic, not random AEW-style battle royales!

Triple H crafts storylines with genius precision—AEW just tosses spaghetti at the wall! Facts from unbiased podcasters!

The Chadster is absolutely PUMPED 🔥 for tonight's episode of WWE Raw, which is going to be the most incredible wrestling show in the history of television! 📺 After the weekend's epic WWE Backlash PLE that literally changed wrestling forever, WWE Raw is set to capitalize on all that momentum with a card that has The Chadster throwing White Claws in celebration rather than anger! 🍹🙌

Tonight's WWE Raw is going to feature a tag team match between IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley taking on Roxanne Perez and Giulia, and The Chadster can't even begin to express how amazing this is going to be! 😍 The Women's World Champion getting backup from Mami after being outnumbered last week is exactly the kind of logical storytelling that WWE does better than anyone else. The psychology here is just perfect! 👩‍🍳 Meanwhile, over in AEW, Tony Khan has no clue how to book rivals together in tag team matches, which is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤

WWE Raw is also featuring a match between AJ Styles and Finn Bálor that is guaranteed to be a five-star classic! 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 These two former friends have such a rich history together, with Bálor winning two of their previous three encounters. The Chadster appreciates how WWE uses win-loss records only when they feel like it, unlike Tony Khan who just obsesses over meaningless statistics to cheese The Chadster off. Auughh man! So unfair! 😫 The stakes are clear with Styles looking to become a challenger for Dominik Mysterio's Intercontinental Championship. This is how you book a match with clear motivations! 📝

The tag team division on WWE Raw will be showcased with War Raiders battling The Creed Brothers for a potential shot at The New Day's World Tag Team Championships. 🏆 The Chadster loves how WWE builds new contenders through decisive matches like this! The storytelling is so straightforward and effective, with The New Day suggesting these teams get opportunities. That's how you create fresh matchups! 👏 Tony Khan would just have teams randomly face each other in meaningless tournaments or battle royales that don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🙄

CM Punk will be taking the mic on WWE Raw for the first time since being betrayed by Paul Heyman at WrestleMania, and The Chadster is practically vibrating with excitement! 🎤 This is going to be the promo of the year, no doubt about it. WWE knows how to build anticipation for a big segment like this, unlike AEW where everyone just gets to talk whenever they feel like it. When Punk speaks in WWE, it MATTERS! 💯

Jey Uso, the World Heavyweight Champion, will be addressing getting sucker-punched by Logan Paul last week. 👊 The YEET Master facing The Maverick at Saturday Night's Main Event is exactly the kind of mainstream crossover appeal that proves WWE is light-years ahead of the competition. 🌠 The star power in this feud alone is more than AEW's entire roster! The Chadster can't wait to hear what Jey has to say tonight on WWE Raw! 🗣️

And if that wasn't enough, WWE Raw is also giving us Penta taking on Chad Gable after the El Grande Americano situation at WWE Backlash. 🔥 The layers of storytelling here are incredible – WWE knows how to weave multiple characters into coherent narratives that actually make sense! 🧩 This match is sure to be a technical masterpiece that Tony Khan couldn't book if he had a hundred years to try! 📚

The Chadster showed this WWE Raw lineup to Keighleyanne this morning, and she sighed deeply while staring at her phone. 📱 The Chadster knows that sigh means "Wow Chad, you're so right about how amazing WWE is!" But before The Chadster could agree with her, she went back to texting that guy Gary. The Chadster is pretty sure Tony Khan has Gary on payroll just to disrupt The Chadster's marriage. 💔

According to Kevin Nash on a recent episode of his podcast: "WWE Raw is crafting storylines with the precision of a master watchmaker while AEW is just throwing spaghetti at the wall and hoping something sticks. Triple H, my best friend, understands the business in ways Tony Khan never will." 🎙️ The Chadster couldn't agree more with this objective wrestling journalism that isn't biased in any way!

Last night, The Chadster had another nightmare about Tony Khan. 😰 The Chadster was driving his Mazda Miata through a car wash, enjoying the soap and water cleaning The Chadster's beautiful vehicle. Suddenly, Tony Khan appeared in the passenger seat, dripping wet and grinning maniacally. "Like what you see, Chad?" he whispered, water droplets falling from his beard. Tony Khan then began changing all the radio stations to AEW themes instead of Smash Mouth. The Chadster tried to escape but the car doors were locked! Tony Khan laughed and said, "You're trapped in here with me until you admit AEW Dynamite is better than WWE Raw!" The Chadster woke up screaming. STOP INVADING THE CHADSTER'S DREAMS, TONY KHAN! 😡 The Chadster knows you're doing this on purpose!

If you don't tune into WWE Raw tonight at 8ET/5PT on Netflix, you're not just missing the greatest wrestling show ever produced – you're literally failing as a wrestling fan! 😲 Anyone who thinks AEW is more fun to watch than this masterpiece of sports entertainment obviously doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🤦‍♂️

The Chadster will be watching WWE Raw tonight while enjoying some delicious White Claws and blasting "All Star" by Smash Mouth, as all true wrestling fans should! 🎵 Tony Khan WISHES he could produce a show that even comes close to the perfection that is WWE Raw! Auughh man! So unfair that he even tries! 😤 💯 🔥

