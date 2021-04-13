WWE Raw Tops 2 Million Viewers; Let's Have WrestleMania Every Week

The numbers are in from Showbuzz Daily, and it's The Chadster's dream come true! WWE Raw is back up over 2 million viewers for the post-WrestleMania edition of the show. The Chadster hasn't been this happy since AEW was afraid to follow NXT to Tuesday Nights.

WWE Raw is Back on Top!

Here's the data: Raw's three hours this week drew 2.125 million viewers, 2.091 million viewers, and 1.862 million viewers. Add it all together and divide it by three and you get the average, 2.026 million viewers, up a lot from last week's episode and the highest number Raw has scored in months. In face, the first Raw of the year, Legend's Night, is the last time WWE Raw drew that many viewers. But the great news doesn't end there. In the 18-49 demographic, Raw drew .69, .71, and .65, taking the top three spots on the cable ranking charts, which are organized by that number. On average, raw drew a .68 in 18-49 this week.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

So what does it all mean? The Chadster will tell you: WWE has finally solved its ratings woes. All they need to do is have a major event with a live crowd like WrestleMania every weekend. Then, excitement will stay high and WWE Raw will continue to do great numbers in the ratings. And yeah, the Chadster knows that might be a little bit of a tall order, even for a company as great as WWE. But The Chadster has faith that if anyone can pull it off, it's the Chadster's beloved WWE. Now, there's not a lot of time to get things set up this weekend, but The Chadster is willing to buy a plane ticket to anywhere WWE wants to be part of the crowd. The Chadster awaits your call, WWE. You've got The Chadster's number, right?

