WWE Raw: Vince McMahon's Egg Caper Was Very Fertile Storytelling

The Chadster has been watching wrestling for many decades. In fact, The Chadster has been a fan since the day he was born, when The Chadster's mommy was watching an episode of NWA Worldwide. Tully Blanchard defeated Sam Houston to retain the NWA United States Championship that night, but all The Chadster could think about was how his own mommy was betraying The Chadster's beloved WWF by watching the competition. How could you, mommy?! But the point is that The Chadster has watched a lot of wrestling in his day, but he has never seen storytelling the likes of the story of Vince McMahon's egg that began at Survivor Series and concluded the next night on WWE Raw.

A lot has been said about WWE's creative output of late, but if there was ever any question about whether or not Vince McMahon has "still got it," this egg storyline must have answered it definitively. It all started when Vince showed off his golden Cleopatra egg at Survivor Series, given to him as a gift by The Rock, because of The Rock's new Netflix movie, Red Notice, which is about stealing eggs. Soon after, the egg turned up missing. Vince scoured Survivor Series for the egg, and the following night on Raw, Vince offered a WWE Championship shot on WWE Raw to the person who returned the egg to him.

Sami Zayn showed up to finger the culprit and claim the title shot. It was Austin Theory who took the egg. Theory explained that he only wanted to take a selfie with the egg, and Mr. McMahon was so impressed, he decided to give Theory the shot in an epic swerve that had The Chadster like, "wait, what?" The Chadster was blown away by this storytelling technique. Mr. McMahon told Sami Zayn that nobody likes a snitch, which is true, which is why whenever The Chadster hears about anybody snitching, he immediately rats them out.

Theory went on to lose his title match against Big E in the WWE Raw main event, but the legacy of that storyline will be remembered for decades to come. If this is the kind of storytelling Vince McMahon has been keeping in his back pocket, AEW doesn't stand a chance in the wrestling ratings wars. And that's the bottom line 'cause The Chadster said so!

