WWE Raw: Will Dana Brooke Usher in a New Era of 24/7 Greatness?

Once again, WWE knocked it out of the park last night with a legendary episode of WWE Raw. In typical WWE fashion, the episode was can't-miss television, with multiple title changes happening that will change the wrestling landscape forever, in addition to all of the other thrilling matches and storyline developments on the show. Just thinking about it, The Chadster gets very emotional, but The Chadster needs to keep his emotions in check because The Chadster doesn't want to talk about himself. The Chadster wants to talk about new 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke.

Brooke won the title in a massive, epic swerve that happened after the originally scheduled match of WWE 24/7 Champion Reggie vs. Cedric Alexander. You know that a 24/7 Championship match is going to be good when it happens in the ring on WWE Raw instead of in the hallways of the arena or a local Walmart. Alexander actually won the title in what can only be described as a five-star match, but it was what happened after the match that nobody could have possibly seen coming.

As the WWE 24/7 Championship title chasers — the ones that haven't been fired yet — attempted to win the belt, Dana Brooke hit a Blockbuster on Alexander and won the title. Since Dana Brooke is in fact a woman, and WWE doesn't allow intergender competition, none of the men were able to attack her, so Brooke left WWE Raw as the new 24/7 Champion.

The Chadster doesn't have to tell you that the 24/7 Championship is one of the most exciting titles in all of sports entertainment. Either you already know that, or you are some kind of biased AEW mark on Tony Khan's payroll, and in that case, why are you doing this to The Chadster? Why?! But for the rest of us that recognize true greatness in sports entertainment, we know that this could be the start of a new era of intrigue and respect for the 24/7 Championship. Either that, or Brooke will slip on a banana peel (to avoid getting hit by man) and Reggie will win the title back on WWE Raw next week. Whatever happens, it will be the greatest thing The Chadster has ever seen in the history of the sport.

