Joe Shuster Sues Superman Movie in the Daily LITG, 1st February, 2025
The Joe Shuster estate suing Warner Bros and DC Comics over the Superman movie was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.
The Joe Shuster estate suing Warner Bros and DC Comics over the Superman movie was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years.
The Joe Shuster estate suing Warner Bros and DC Comics over the Superman movie and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
And a few more of mine from yesterday;
LITG one year ago… Boxing Helena Wolverine
LITG two years ago, Rick & Morty
LITG three years ago, Joe Rogan Wanted To Do Something
LITG four years ago, Pokémon GO, Sandman, Lucifer
LITG five years ago – My Hero Academia had a Heroes Rising
And Bruce and Barbara were at it again.
LITG six years ago – Wheel Of Time was spinning
And Wally West was dying again.
And the 101 most-read stories of 2020 right here.
Comic book industry birthdays.
Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Love And Rockets creator Gilbert Hernandez.
- Ron Frenz, artist of The Amazing Spider-Man, co-creator of Spider-Girl and the New Warriors.
- Diana Schutz, Dark Horse editor, retired.
- Comics journalist Pedro Bouça.
- Comics journalist Matt Adler.
