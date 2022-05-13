WWE SmackDown Preview 5/13: What Will The Bloodline Look To Next?

At last weekend's WrestleMania Backlash event, The Bloodline continued their dominance over all of WWE when they defeated the team of Drew McIntyre and the Raw Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle in a big six-man tag team match. Now with that behind them, what will Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos set their eyes on next? Or are they even done with their foes? We may find out tonight on SmackDown on FOX.

On Monday's Raw, RK-Bro made it clear they're not done with The Usos despite the loss last weekend and they're still interested in unifying the Tag Team Championships. They'll be headed to SmackDown tonight to confront The Usos and demand an answer. Here's what WWE.com has to say about tonight's action.

Although Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos may have triumphed in the Six-Man Tag Team Match at WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday, Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro made it clear on Raw that they have unfinished business with The Bloodline. As a result, Randy Orton and Riddle challenged Jimmy & Jey to finally have their matchup to unify the Tag Team Titles and indicated that they are heading to the blue brand to get the answer. Find out what happens when the dominant Bloodline is confronted by the three most dangerous letters in sports-entertainment – R-K-O – tonight at 8/7 C on SmackDown on FOX.

Along with that, tonight on SmackDown we can look forward to seeing the Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks & Naomi defending their titles against the team of Natalya & Shayna Baszler, while Kofi Kingston will take on Butch in singles action.

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE SmackDown tonight at 8 pm on FOX.