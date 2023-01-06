WWE SmackDown Preview: Blah, Blah, Blah… Vince McMahon Is Back

I don't know about you, but I have had a stomach ache since last evening. Did I drink too much? No. Did I eat candy for dinner? No. Did I go nuts at Taco Bell? No. I did none of those things, and yet, my stomach hurts because, like the rest of you, my friends, I saw the news about disgraced former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon orchestrating a hostile retaking of the company. His plan came to fruition this morning, and once again, despite all of the cases of sexual misconduct and misspending of company funds as hush payments, Vince McMahon is again in full control of WWE. There's a live episode of SmackDown tonight on FOX, and while we do have a preview of things that are (as of now) scheduled to happen, I cannot guarantee you that we will see any of it, nor can I guarantee we won't see the foul old man strut out live on TV tonight, beaming with the pride, not of an exonerated man, but of a guilty one who moved the pieces around to ensure he won the game.

With all of that baggage weighing any excitement for tonight's SmackDown right down into the toilet, we do still (allegedly) have a show planned and even a title match on the card. Let's take an official look at what WWE.com has to say about what's planned for tonight's SmackDown on FOX:

Drew McIntyre is back! After coming to Sheamus' rescue during a Bloodline attack on the Dec. 30 edition of SmackDown, The Scottish Warrior will team up with The Celtic Warrior, and the pair will finally get their previously scheduled Undisputed Tag Team Title Match against Jimmy & Jey Uso!

Don't miss all the action of SmackDown this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.

Along with that, also scheduled is Ricochet facing Top Dolla in a Royal Rumble qualifying match, and we will hear from the newly returned and crowned SmackDown Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair. To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE SmackDown tonight at 8 pm on FOX.