WWE SmackDown Preview: Sami Zayn Takes On Jey Uso & More Tonight Check out our preview for tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, as we see the WrestleMania fallout continue and Sami Zayn battle Jey Uso one-on-one.

While the second night of last weekend's WrestleMania left most WWE fans somewhere between bewilderment and enraged, the main event of night one on Saturday was picture-perfect. Sami Zayn, recently reunited with his longtime best friend Kevin Owens, got proper revenge against The Usos, specifically Jey Uso, as they ended the longest Tag Team Championship reign in WWE history and captured the gold for themselves. All of the personal drama between Zayn and Jey was laid bare as Zayn got sweet vengeance on the man who betrayed him by blasting him with three straight Helluva Kicks on the way to victory. Now, almost one week later, Jey will get his shot at revenge when he battles Zayn in singles action tonight on WWE SmackDown.

While Jey Uso will not have a chance to regain his tag title tonight on SmackDown, he can lay a beating on Zayn if he's able to again get inside his head. Let's see what WWE.com thinks about tonight's match.

It's been a long, twisted journey for Sami Zayn and Jey Uso, as the two now prepare for a one-on-one battle this Friday on SmackDown. The two men were at the heart of The Bloodline's greatest successes and most glaring internal struggles over the last year. Jey initially questioned the former Honorary Uce's loyalty and separated himself from his family for a time after Zayn's shocking Royal Rumble attack on Roman Reigns. Now the two Superstars find themselves in much different positions, as Zayn now holds the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles alongside his friend Kevin Owens, and Jey and his brother Jimmy are left to deal with life after their record-breaking title reign. Can Jey achieve retribution against Zayn following the crushing WrestleMania setback? Don't miss the latest battle with The Bloodline this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX!

Along with that, tonight on SmackDown, we will see Rey Mysterio team with Santos Escobar take on Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest; Imperium will battle The Brawling Brutes in Six-Man Tag Team action; new SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley will celebrate her victory over Charlotte Flair; and Triple H has a special address for the WWE Universe tonight. Will he repeat his company line-towing speech from Monday's Raw, or is The Game hitting the road as Vince McMahon seemingly continues on his path of destroying anything fans want?

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE SmackDown tonight at 8 pm live on FOX.