WWE Triumphant! AEW Dynamite Grand Slam Loses to WWE Raw in Ratings

Guess who's back. Back again. The Chadster's back. Tell Keighleyanne! Yes, after months of torture, something has finally gone The Chadster's way, and The Chadster is happy to announce that he is no longer sexually impotent because WWE Raw beat AEW Dynamite in the ratings. Yes, it's the best day The Chadster has had since White Claw released new Seltzer flavors back in April. Everything's coming up Chadster! Woo! Welcome to Ratings Wars, the only unbiased wrestling ratings report on Vince McMahon's internet.

Ratings Wars: The Internet's Only Unbiased Wrestling Ratings Report

Despite Tony Khan's extremely unfair attempt to further ruin The Chadster's life with this week's episode of AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, it looks like more viewers in the vital 18-49 demographic wanted to watch Roman Reigns battle Bobby Lashley and Big E than watch Kenny Omega fight that traitor Bryan Danielson because Raw just narrowly edge out Dynamite in the demo. Yes! Keighleyanne, your time has come, baby!

AEW Dynamite Grand Slam was first place in the ratings on cable for Wednesday, with a paltry .48 in the 18-49 demographic, much lower than the .49 that The Chadster's beloved WWE Raw earned this week. Dynamite had 1.273 million viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. Both numbers are up from last week, but down from two weeks ago, so: ha ha! This is what Tony Khan gets for being so disrespectful and ruining The Chadster's marriage by making The Chadster sexually impotent with his wrestling shows.

The Chadster prides himself on being the most unbiased reporter in the world of comics journalism, perhaps second only to Ryan Satin. And even if The Chadster was not the most unbiased reporter, The Chadster still would not be one to gloat. But just this once, The Chadster will make an exception. Hey Tony…

The Chadster can't wait to tell Keighleyanne the good news. She'll be really excited… but wait, oh dang it, AEW Rampage is happening on Friday and it will have CM Punk's first TV match in seven years! Auuughhh! The Chadster waited too long! The Chadster is already feeling sexually impotent again! Tony Khan!!!

Wrestling Ratings Wars Scorecard

Here are the numbers for the most recent episodes of WWE Raw, WWE NXT, AEW Dynamite, Impact Wrestling, WWE Smackdown, and AEW Rampage:

Impact Wrestling: 105,000 viewers with a .02 in 18-49

viewers with a .02 in 18-49 WWE Smackdown: 2,243,000 viewers with a . 58 in 18-49

viewers with a . in 18-49 AEW Rampage: 642,000 viewers with a .28 in 18-49

viewers with a .28 in 18-49 WWE Raw: 1,793,000 viewers with a . 49 in 18-49

viewers with a . in 18-49 WWE NXT: 746 ,000 viewers with a . 20 in 18-49

viewers with a . in 18-49 AEW Dynamite: 1,273,000 viewers with a . 48 in 18-49

Credit Where Credit is Due

Ratings currently come from Showbuzz Daily. While Showbuzz Daily was offline, The Chadster gathered ratings and viewership numbers prior to Week 31 from various sources, including F4WOnline, PWTorch, and WrestleNomics. The Chadster wishes these sources would be a little fairer to The Chadster's beloved WWE, but not everyone can be held to the same high ethical standards as The Chadster.