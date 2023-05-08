Yellowjackets, S.W.A.T., Disney/DeSantis & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Last of Us, Stranger Things, Yellowjackets, James Gunn, GRRM/HOTD, Evil, WWE, S.W.A.T. & tons more!

With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us BTS with "Mikrokosmos," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? HBO's The Last of Us, Netflix's Stranger Things, Showtime's Yellowjackets, James Gunn, George RR Martin/House of the Dragon, Paramount+'s Evil, WWE, CBS's S.W.A.T., Adult Swim's Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, Amazon's Wytches, Married… With Children animated series, Disney/Gov. Ron DeSantis, Crunchyroll & more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: S.W.A.T., Yellowjackets, Wytches, Stranger Things, Disney/DeSantis, The Last of Us & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, May 8, 2023:

The Last of Us: Pascal Expresses WGA Support; Golden Popcorn Jealousy

Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 6 Review: The Brutality of Visions

Stranger Things Writers Get Love from Joseph Quinn in MTV Speech

The Last of Us: Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey Appreciate MTV Win (VIDEO)

Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 7 Clip: Lightning Crashes in MTV Clip

DCU: James Gunn Defends Having Returning Actors on His Projects

HOTD S02, Dark Winds S02, Wild Cards Passed On & More GRRM Updates

Evil Season 4 Filming Picketed by WGA; Production Wraps Early But Why?

WWE Announces 12 Wrestlers for World Heavyweight Championship Tourney

S.W.A.T. Season 6 Ep. 21 & Series Finale Previews: One Final Mission?

Unicorn: Warriors Eternal Season 1 Ep. 3 Preview: The Manhunt Is On!

Wytches: Scott Snyder Offers Update, Promises Jock Concept Art Soon

Married… with Children Star Applegate Offers Animated Series Update

Upcoming Disney LGBTQ+ Events Shut Down DeSantis' Big Win Bragging

S.W.A.T., Yellowjackets, Doctor Who, WWE & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

S.W.A.T. Swatted By CBS- The Daily LITG, 7th May 2023

Crunchyroll Celebrates Ani-May with Lineup of Retail & Digital Goodies

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.