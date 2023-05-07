S.W.A.T., Yellowjackets, Doctor Who, WWE & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Doctor Who, S.W.A.T., Yellowjackets, Always Sunny, WWE Backlash, James Gunn/Superman, Justified, and more!

With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Ed Sheeran with "Curtains," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? BBC's Doctor Who, CBS's S.W.A.T., Showtime's Yellowjackets, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, WWE Backlash, Cardcaptor Sakura, James Gunn/Superman: Legacy, FX's Justified: City Primeval, The CW's Superman & Lois, Netflix's Stranger Things, NBC's The Blacklist, AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, Watchmen/Arrowverse, Star Trek: Picard/Yellowstone, TNT's AEW Rampage, Disney+'s Andor, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: S.W.A.T., Yellowjackets, WWE Backlash, Doctor Who, Justified, Stranger Things 5 & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, May 7, 2023:

Why Cardcaptor Sakura Makes For A Better Anime Than A Manga

WWE Backlash: Rhodes vs Lesnar – Greatest PLE EVER! Take That, AEW!

Always Sunny Season 16: Charlie Day Offers Details on Cranston/Paul Ep

WWE Backlash: Bloodline Battle Destroys AEW's Dreams in Puerto Rico

Bad Bunny Crushes Priest in WWE Backlash Street Fight, Tony Khan Weeps

Andor Showrunner Tony Gilroy on Final Episodes & "Rogue One" Timeline

WWE Backlash: Ripley-Vega Showdown Proves Tony Khan Can't Compete!

WWE Backlash: Theory Rules! Unbiased Look at The Greatest Match EVER!

Superman: Legacy Cast Will Include GOTG Cast Member(s): James Gunn

WWE Backlash: Omos' LARGENESS Crushes Rollins & AEW's Dreams!

WWE Backlash: Bianca Belair's Epic Raw Title Defense PROVES WWE > AEW!

Justified: In Raylan's Defense? He Did Warn Them What Would Happen

Superman & Lois Season 3 Ep. 9 Overview: Lois Confides in Lana & More

Stranger Things 5 "Over and Out" for Now; Duffer Brothers Support WGA

The Blacklist Season 10 E11 Preview: The Task Force & Red Evaluated

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Mini-Teasers Profile Grace & June

Watchmen & Arrowverse Teams Take the Fight to AMPTP-mandias

AEW Rampage Review: WWE's Supremacy Challenged on Backlash Weekend

WWE Backlash Unbiased Preview: Full Card, Start Time, How to Watch

Doctor Who: Christopher Eccleston Shares 2-Word Reaction to Coronation

S.W.A.T. Cancellation "Makes No Sense": Shemar Moore Wants Answers

Rogue One Star Felicity Jones Discusses Jyn Erso's Andor Status

Yellowjackets Season 2 Ep. 7 "Burial" Images: A Traumatic Reunion

Star Trek: Yellowstone Would Be Paramount+'s Ultimate No-Brainer Show

