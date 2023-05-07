S.W.A.T. Swatted By CBS- The Daily LITG, 7th May 2023

An LITG runaround the previous day on Bleeding Cool, as well as the past four years, as well as comic book creator birthdays.

S.W.A.T.
Photo: Bill Inoshita/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The ten most popular stories yesterday

  1. S.W.A.T.: CBS Ends Popular Shemar Moore-Starring Series with Season 6
  2. Amazing Spider-Man #25 Preview: Mary Jane Pulls a Hank Pym
  3. Jack Skellington's Pumpkin King Origin For Free Comic Book Day
  4. Yellowjackets Season 2 Ep. 7 "Burial" Images: A Traumatic Reunion
  5. Doctor Who: Christopher Eccleston Shares 2-Word Reaction to Coronation
  6. Kleavor Raid Guide For Pokemon GO Players: Kleavor Raid Day 
  7. Reacher Recasting Sees Robert Patrick Join Season 2 Cast
  8. X-Men Red #11 Preview: Storm Goes on a Date
  9. Green Lantern #1 Preview: Hal Jordan Becomes an Uber Driver? 
  10. Today Is Kleavor Raid Day In Pokemon GO: Full Event Details 

LITG: more comics stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Grant Morrison's Kirk

  1. Grant Morrison On Woke Green Lantern Being Pansexual As Captain Kirk
  2. Grant Morrison On Multiverse Characters Becoming Canon Cannon Fodder
  3. Justified: FX Welcomes 8 Leads to Timothy Olyphant Revival Series Cast
  4. Titans S04: Joseph Morgan Can Even Resist the Power of Jack Harlow
  5. The Wheel of Time: Amazon Series Wraps Season 2 Filming
  6. Doctor Strange 2 Is Scary in Both Good and Bad Ways {Review}
  7. The Flash: Danielle Panabaker "Surprised" by Season 9 Order & More
  8. An IMAX Issue For Doctor Strange In The Madness Of The Multiverse?
  9. Legends of Tomorrow EP: DC/WB Wanted Season 8; Booster Gold Added
  10. Pam & Tommy Actor Lily James' Complaint Against Daily Mail Upheld
  11. Marvel Previews Tomorrow's Free Comic Book Day Issues
  12. Jane Foster Picks Up the Hammer Again in Mighty Thor #1 First Look
  13. The Senator and Wally Wood on An Earth Man on Venus, Up for Auction
  14. Rang-A-Tang the Wonder Dog: 1st Star of Blue Ribbon Comics, at Auction
  15. Marvel Steps Up Game for Olivier Coipel Marvel's Voices Pride Variant
  16. Bigger Hulk/Thor Banner Of War Preview Than You'll Find Anywhere Else
  17. A High Grade Issue of the Iconic Planet Comics Series, Up for Auction
  18. Parasomnia Continues at Dark Horse in August with The Dreaming God
  19. Moon Girl Ditches Avengers, Joins The X-Men in August
  20. 52 Comic Stores' Plans For Free Comic Book Day, Tomorrow
  21. Eve Online Digital Comics Coming to Hardcover in November
  22. I Hate This Place #1 is The Biggest Launch of Kyle Starks' Career
  23. Bunny Mask, Back With Tales For Free Comic Book Day
  24. 500 Years After The Claw Conquered The Earth- Equilibrium FCBD Preview
  25. Scout Comics' Electric Black: Children Of Caine On Free Comic Book Day
  26. Dan Watters & Nikola Čižmešija Launch New Batman: Sword Of Azrael
  27. A Not-So-Sleepy Hollow From Boom Studios For Free Comic Book Day
  28. Al Ewing & VV Glass' New Judge Dredd Story For Free Comic Book Day
  29. Preview: The Best Archie Comic Ever For Free Comic Book Day
  30. Dreamer: Akim Aliu Autobio Comic Coming in 2023 from Scholastic
  31. New Bloodshot, Archer & Armstrong, Ninjak From Valiant For FCBD
  32. Grant Morrison In The Daily LITG 6th May 2022

LITG two years ago, DC Comics, From Crisis to Catalogs

Daily LITG, 7th of May 2021
Leeanne M. Krecic's Let's Play in The Daily LITG, 7th of May 2021

  1. Leeanne M. Krecic's Let's Play Webtoon Comic Now Live-Action TV Show
  2. Wal-Mart Allegedly Suspending Trading Card Game Sales
  3. How I Met Your Father Star Hilary Duff Confirms HIMYM Connection
  4. Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: May 2021
  5. DC's Plan For All Your Favourite Batman Characters – Even Tim Drake
  6. Last Year's DC Comics Firings Impacted Relations With Comic Stores
  7. Saturday Night Live: Elon Musk's Table Read Pic Raises Many Questions
  8. DC Comics Crisis Event Next Year To Lead Into Bigger Event In 2023
  9. Tasks For Luminous Legends X Timed Research In Pokémon GO
  10. DC Comics' Future With Lunar Distribution – It Has One
  11. Somnus, A New Character Debuting In Marvel Pride By Luciano Vecchio
  12. X-Men Hellfire Gala to Feature Real-World Celebrity Guests
  13. Hector Torres, The New PRH International Comics Senior Sales Manager
  14. PrintWatch: Batman/Fortnite and Shadecraft Get More Printings
  15. Batman/Superman #17 Review: A Cascade of Clichés
  16. FCBD Preview: Elizabeth Pitch's Fungirl: Tales Of A Grown-Up Nothing
  17. FCBD Preview: The Smurfs Return In Comics Ahead Of Netflix Show
  18. Summoners War: Legacy #1 Review: Pretty Effective
  19. FCBD Preview: White Ash – Elves and Dwarves in Pennsylvania
  20. Simina Popescu's Leap Graphic Novel to be Published by Roaring Brook
  21. FCBD Preview: All-Star Judge Dredd With Al-Star Ewing
  22. DC Comics, From Crisis to Catalogs – The Daily LITG, 6th of May 2021

LITG three years ago – Gerard Jones and Marvel Digital-Only

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown. With more from Wonder Woman's cosplay adventures, Shane Davis fighting for his artwork and the mystery of Michael Grey.

  1. Green Lantern Writer Gerard Jones Writes a Blog From Prison
  2. Wonder Woman Cosplay, Michael Grey and The Daily LITG, 6th May 2020
  3. Marvel Makes Ant-Man, Star, Iron Heart, Ravencroft, Etc Digital-Only
  4. DC Comics Schedule for June – Including Batman #92, #93 and Punchline
  5. AmazonWatch: Marvel TPBs For Free, From Venom to Secret Invasion
  6. Tesco Robots Are Coming To Sort Your Supermarket Shopping In the UK
  7. Fanboy Wrampage: Scott Hall vs. Session Moth Martina Over Odd Offer
  8. The Flash Season 6 Preview: To Stop Godspeed, Barry Must Pay the Piper
  9. Supernatural Stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles On Show's Legacy
  10. DC Comics Totally Dominates Advance Reorders With Catwoman

LITG four years ago – Marvel Multiverse and Kinky X-Men

Marvel Studios threw out Multiversal words after Avengers Endgame two years ago.

  1. Marvel Studios Phase 4 Kicks off The Multiverse?!
  2. Netflix Releases 'The Wandering Earth' Without Announcement or Fanfare
  3. Just How Kinky Will Jonathan Hickman's X-Men Be?
  4. Patrick Gleason Debuts New Look of the Marvel Universe, Jumps From DC Comics to Marvel Exclusive
  5. Steve Englehart Releases Unpublished Batman: Dark Detective Vol 3 With Marshall Rogers

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Maximortal and Brat Pack creator, Swamp Thing writer-artist Rick Veitch
  • Roberta Gregory creator of Naughty Bits
  • John Bognadove, Superman artist
  • Brett Cate, writer on Shahrazad.
  • Silk & Stone artist Cesar Madarro
  • Michael Kronenberg, comics cover designer
  • Paul Mounts, comics colourist.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

