Transformers ReAction Figures Wave 2 Now Available From Super7

Transformers fans have four more ReAction figures to add to their shelves. Super7 is now taking orders for Grimlock, Rumble, Shrapnel, and Skyfire join the Autobots and Decepticons from Wave 1. One of the most underrated parts of these figures are the vintage style cardbacks. Super7 did a fantastic job taking the classic transformers packaging from the 80's and putting a new spin on it as a regular cardback. Also kudos to them for going deep in the character roster and not just giving us the heavy-hitters. That is what they do, so I am not surprised though.

Check out all four figures below, and order some for yourself here.

"Robots in disguise!" The Super7 x Transformers collaboration expands as more Autobots and Decepticons join the 3.75-inch ReAction Figure world! The next wave includes Grimlock, Rumble, Shrapnel, and Skyfire! All Transformers ReAction Figures come with accessories on card backs featuring brand new retro style art.

Skyfire, the former Decepticon turned Autobot, comes with Ion Blaster accessory. Packaged on a card back featuring brand new retro-style art.

Rumble, the demolitions expert of the Decepticons, comes with 2 removable Ion Blasters that can be mounted on his back or held in his hands. Packaged on a card back featuring brand new retro-style art.

Shrapnel, the master of electricity for the Decepticons, comes with Ion Blaster accessory. Packaged on a card back featuring brand new retro-style Transformers art.

Grimlock, leader of the Dinobots, comes with Ion blaster and Energo-sword accessories. Packaged on a card back featuring brand new retro-style art.