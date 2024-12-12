Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, spider-man

Agent Venom Returns to Hasbro with New Spider-Man Marvel Legends

Hasbro is stepping into the Spider-Verse once again with a new selection of Legends figure featuring Spider-Man and his villains

Witness the return of a legend as Hasbro has unveiled that Agent Venom is returning with a brand new Marvel Legends figure. Agent Venom was a unique iteration of the Venom symbiote, which bonded with Flash Thompson. Introduced in The Amazing Spider-Man #654, Flash gets his hands on the symbiote through a government experiment as they try to capture the magic that was the super-soldier program. Flash is a decorated war hero who sadly lost his legs overseas, but the symbiote helps restore his mobility when bonded. As Agent Venom, he takes on covert missions for the U.S. military, balancing his symbiote's darker impulses with his desire to become a hero like his hero, Spider-Man.

Over time, Agent Venom becomes a key figure in the Marvel Universe, joining groups like the Secret Avengers. Thunderbolts and even the Guardians of the Galaxy. Hasbro has created an Agent Venom Marvel Legends figure before as a Walgreens exclusive. However, this one completely redesigns the figure with better articulation and an updated look and even comes with a new unmasked head sculpt. Agent Venom will come with two guns and swappable hands and will get the card back packaging. Pre-orders are live at most online retailers right now, including Hasbro Pulse for $24.99 with a Spring 2025 release.

Retro Marvel Legends Spider-Man – Agent Venom

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Agent Venom (Flash Thompson) figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's Spider-Man comics. This Venom action figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. Marvel action figure set comes with 7 accessories, including unmasked head and 2 sets of alternate hands."

COMICS-INSPIRED AGENT VENOM: Collectible (Flash Thompson) figure is inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel's Spider-Man comics

MARVEL COMICS-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: Officially licensed Hasbro Marvel Legends set comes with 7 accessories, including alternate head, hands, and weapon accessories

RETRO-STYLE BLISTER CARD: Display this figure on your shelf with collectible packaging designed to recreate the classic Marvel Legends releases!

