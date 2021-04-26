Happy Alien Day! Super7 Reveals New Xenomorphs, Hudson ReAction

Happy Alien Day everyone. A horror holiday that everyone can appreciate, Super7 is celebrating by revealing a new wave of Xenomorphs and a special variant of their Hudson figure. The latter will feature a cardback baring his iconic line "Game Over Man, Game Over!". The figure features a new screaming head as well, and it is a perfect homage to both that moment and Bill Paxton himself. This is a great special figure and a super cool addition to anyone's Alien collection, let alone your ReAction figure shelf. You have to check out the awesome cardback art and figure down below.

But The Alien Day Reveals Didn't Stop There!

"As reasons for having an existential crisis go, being stranded on planet LV-426 among a hive of Xenomorphs looking for new humans to serve as incubators ranks as one of the best. The "Game over, man!" variant of PFC. Hudson captures his totally relatable moment of despair following the ambush of his team and crash of the dropship that was to evacuate the survivors.

It's one of the most memorable moments in the entire Alien franchise, and this "Game over, man!" Hudson ReAction figure belongs in your collection! In addition, our ReAction family is growing to include 6 (SIX!) new Xenomorph figures! From the OG Xenomorph in Alien to the hybrid Newborn Xenomorph in Alien: Resurrection and a bunch of classic Xenomorphs in between, this wave is your chance to build your own family tree from the classic sci-fi franchise."

All of these Xenomorphs are must haves and that new card art design is the best one they have used yet. That newborn figure from Alien 3 is incredible. These ReAction reveals are all available to order from Super7 right now here. And hey: Happy Alien Day.