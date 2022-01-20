New Andre The Giant Ultimates Figure Coming From Super7

Andre The Giant is getting his third Ultimates figure release from Super7, and this one might be the best one yet. This figure will pay tribute to his appearance from Wrestlemania 2 when he won a 20-man battle royale in yellow trunks and boots. He will also come with a swappable head, a few pairs of swappable hands, and a beer can. All of it will be housed in the standard Ultimates packaging. There have not been many Andre The Giant figures made in his yellow trunks, so this is a pretty special release. He is up for preorder right now, and below you can see pics and more details and preorder right here.

Andre The Giant Ultimates Have Been Stellar So Far

"Making his way to the ring, from Grenoble in the French Alps, weighing in at 520 lbs, he is the 8th Wonder Of The World… ANDRE THE GIANT! The legend makes his way back to the Super7 ULTIMATES! line with this made-to-order deluxe action figure! Andre The Giant wrestled all over the globe, but this time around, Super7 pays tribute to his time on the grandest stage of them all. In 1986, Andre outlasted 19 other men in a 20-Man Battle Royal, reminding everyone on the entire roster that he was still a force to be reckoned with. Standing at 8 inches tall and packed in a deluxe slipcase style box, this made-to-order Andre ULTIMATES! figure comes in the yellow trunks and boots he wore in that famed match along with an additional head, interchangeable hands, and his signature can of beer. The preorder window for the newest Andre the Giant ULTIMATES! figure closes on February 18 with expected delivery Late Fall 2022."

Get the most out of your molds, and that is what Super7 is doing. However, nobody will ever complain about getting more Andre the Giant figures. He will ship later in 2022.