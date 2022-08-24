Another Street Fighter x Power Rangers Figure Arrives with Chun-Li

All week, Hasbro is dishing out new Power Rangers collectibles, and another one has just arrived. Yesterday we saw two worlds collide with new Street Fighter x Power Ranger figures. Ryu kicked off this line coming right out of the web series and hit mobile game Power Rangers: Legacy Wars. Another fighter is entering the Morphin Grid as Chun-Li arrives as the Blazing Phoenix Ranger. This unite mash-up is packed with color and detail from both legendary franchises. Chun-Li will come with three power attack effects as well as a display stand to show them airborne. These figures are pretty amazing, and any fan can get behind them and will make a unique addition to any Lightning Collection. Power Rangers X Street Fighter Lightning Collection Morphed Chun-Li Blazing Phoenix is priced at $33.99. She is set for a February 2023 release, and pre-orders are live right here.

"This 6-inch Lightning Collection Mighty Morphin Power Rangers x Street Fighter Collab action figure features premium paint and decorative details inspired by Capcom's iconic Street Fighter franchise and its Power Rangers mashup, with over 20 points of articulation for high poseability. Plus, swappable hands for more ways to play or display."

Includes: Figure, stand, 1 pair of additional hands, and 3 accessories

