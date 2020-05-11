NECA's Back To The Future Marty McFly Figure Is Coming In August

Back To The Future fans, you only have to wait until August for the figure line of your dreams to begin. NECA today announced that their 7 inch scale Ultimate Marty McFly figure will release to stores in August. The figure and license were announced back in February at New York Toy Fair. This figure will feature an officially approved likeness of Michael J. Fox and will come with his guitar, backpack, video camera, and skateboard. A sunglasses swappable head will also be included. Back To The Future ultimates will continue for the foreseeable future as well, NECA has huge plans for the license. Check out Marty below.

Back To The Future Line is NECA at its Best

"It's time to hop in the time machine and go back to 1985! NECA is thrilled to present the Ultimate Marty McFly from Back To The Future featuring the officially licensed likeness of Michael J. Fox. Sporting his signature vest and denim jacket, Marty is ready to meet Doc Brown at the Twin Pines Mall parking lot with a camcorder, backpack, and skateboard in hand. Marty also comes with an alternate sunglasses head and a guitar, primed to blow out the giant speaker in Doc's lab from the movie's opening scene. Window box packaging."

Honestly, after seeing this figure in person at Toy Fair, along with the other figures they have planned, this will be the definitive toy line from the film. NECA continues to churn out pretty amazing stuff, and Back To The Future might just be their crowning achievement when all is said and done, as long as they make cowboy Marty from BTTF 3. We need one form each film. Look for this figure in stores and online in August.