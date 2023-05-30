Batman 1989 Batmobile Hits the Streets of Gotham with New LEGO Set It looks like even more LEGO sets are on the way including some returning fans to Gotham as Batman is back and ready for action

LEGO Is taking Batman fans back to 1989 as Michael Keaton dons the cowl once again with another brand new set. Hit the streets of Gotham in the Batmobile with this 438 piece set that features two LEGO minifigures. The Batmobile features a lift-off roof, two built-in blasters, truck storage, and flame booster elements. A couple of bat-gadgets are included with Batarang, a harpoon spike, and handcuffs to help Batman take down Jack Nicholson's Joker. This is a fun set that will bring back a piece of nostalgia for Batman fans and a perfect set to prepare fans for Kaaton's return in The Flash. The LEGO DC Batmobile: Batman vs. The Joker Chase is priced at $47.99, is set for an August 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here. If you need more Keaton LEGO Batman in your life, then be sure to check out the Shadowbox Batcave set right here.

Return to the Streets of Gotham with LEGO and Batman

"LEGO® DC Batmobile™: Batman™ vs. The Joker™ Chase (76224) puts Super Hero action with the iconic 1989 Batmobile into the hands of kids aged 8 and up. This Batmobile playset brings all the drama and excitement of the classic 1989 movie to life. A lift-off roof provides access to the vehicle's cockpit, with room for a minifigure in the driving seat. When kids turn a control on the side of the car, 2 built-in blasters rise into position. A flame element attached to the tailpipe revolves as the Batmobile moves, and a flip-open trunk provides storage space for the included Batarang™, harpoon spike and handcuffs. There are 2 minifigures – Batman and The Joker – plus accessories including a helmet and cape."

Iconic 1989 Batmobile™ – LEGO® DC Batmobile: Batman™ vs. The Joker™ Chase (76224) brings the drama and excitement of the classic 1989 movie to life

Minifigures and more – As well as a buildable 1989-style Batmobile™, the set includes Batman™ and The Joker™ minifigures, plus accessories including a Batarang™, harpoon spike and handcuffs

Authentic action – The vehicle features an accessible cockpit for the Batman™ minifigure, a control that raises 2 blasters into position, a flip-open trunk and a flaming tailpipe

Gift for kids – Give this 1989 Batmobile™ playset as a birthday, holiday or any-day gift for young superheroes aged 8+

Build, play and display – The Batmobile™ measures over 2 in. (5 cm) high, 11 in. (28 cm) long and 3.5 in. (9 cm) wide and combines easily with other LEGO® DC Batman™ toys

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!