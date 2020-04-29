More Batman Damned Statues Resurface with Sideshow Collectibles

Batman is back and this time things are getting a little supernatural with Prime 1 Studio. The Batman Damned statue was announced back in 2019 but it looks like he is returning once again. Some new pre-orders have popped up on Sideshow Collectibles for both standard and deluxe statues. The statue is based on the DC Comics Black Label three-issue mini series from Brian Azzarello and Lee Bermejo. The story follows a darker supernatural Batman story after the death of the Joker. Prime 1 Studio brings that gritty dark knight alive with this statue. The statue has been sold out in their own company's stores for quite some time so it is a pleasant surprise to see this statue return. Both statues are pretty bigs as they stand 30 inches tall and will feature a posable fabric cape. The standard will feature the Batman Damned costume, two head sculpts (normal and damaged) and two interchangeable hands (batarang and grappling gun). As for the duke version, there will be 2 extra interchangeable heads (horror and grinning) and an extra hand featuring Batman holding 2 batarangs. The deluxe will also come with a display stand for the other hands that the collector is not using for the statue.

The details of this piece are nicely done and very gritty. The different heads really can change the whole experience of the statue too. The supernatural element is very much present inside this statue from the look and the paint to the gothic elements of the base. This is one statue that if you missed it before you won't want it to miss it this time. The Batman Damned Statues are set yo come out between April 2020 and April 2021. The standard version is at low stock, priced at $1,049 and you can find him here. The deluxe version that has 4 head sculpts and 3 swappable heads are priced at $1,199, limited to only 750 pieces, and you can find him located here. These will be a great piece for any dedicated Batman fan that will really enhance any batcave.

"Sideshow and Prime 1 Studio are excited to present the Batman Damned Statue designed by no one else, but the incredibly talented Lee Bermejo, an American comics artist best known for his collaborations with writer Brian Azzarello including the graphic novel. Lee Bermejo's Batman Damned design is very dark with stunningly realistic features. Even the base is specially designed by Mr. Bermejo featuring Joker holding a gun. The Deluxe version of Batman Damned Statue includes four portraits and one head stand. The Batman Damned statue stands approximately 30 inches tall and it is a must-have for all Batman fans."