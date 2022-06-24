Batman: Killing Joke One Bad Day Joker Statue Debuts from Kotobukiya

It is time to relive the chaos of Batman: Killing Joke as Kotobukiya debuts their newest DC Comics statue. Killing Joke is one of those stand-alone comics that really had a major impact on the Batman Universe. Key players like Batgirl and Commissioner Gordon are still traumatized to this day by what the Joker did. Kotobukiya is capturing the madness of the Clown Prince of Crime once again with a brand new 12" tall ARTFX statue. Just like the Killing Joke's 20th Anniversary release, Kotobukiya captured the Joker in a monochrome deco. A gravel base with rain drops is showcased with the Joker losing his mind just like in one of the comics' incredible scenes and now brought to life. Batman and DC Comics fans can witness the madness of the Joker starting to form here and it will be an excellent display piece. Pre-orders for the Batman: Killing Joke One Bad Day ARTFX Statue is not live just yet. Fans will be able to find him here shortly and find all of the other impressive DC Comics statues from Kotobukiya here.

"Batman: The Killing Joke" was released in 1988 as a particularly special piece among the one-shot graphic novels. This epic work had a tremendous impact on the films and comic books that succeeded it, and it is indeed the third time Kotobukiya is releasing a statue from it. One day, having lost all emotional support, a Red Hood Gang member is being hunted down by Batman."

"Cornered with nowhere to run, the man jumps into a river in a frantic attempt to escape. However, chemicals in the water from the Ace Chemical Processing Plant bleach his skin white, his hair bright green, and his lips red. Seeing his reflection in the water, the man stumbles to his feet and lets out an endless howling laugh, thus transforming into a madman. We worked hard on bringing this whole unforgettable sequence to life."

"From the worst of his many terrible tragedies, The Joker from his "one bad day" has been vibrantly reimagined into a statue. The coloring was done based on the 20th anniversary monochrome version of the graphic novel, which featured recoloring by the artist himself. This statue comes with a special base and can be displayed straight out of the package. BATMAN and all related characters and elements © & ™ DC. (s22)"