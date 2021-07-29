Batman Returns Catwoman Joins Iron Studios MiniCo Statue Line

Michelle Pfeiffer is now back as the lovely and mysterious Catwoman from the hit film Batman Returns. Iron Studios has revealed their newest MiniCo statue standing 6.5" tall. Catwoman's stitched costume is faithfully recreated as she cracks her whip once more. The statue is hand-painted, and it brings this blue eyes beauty back to fans' collections with Iron Studios MiniCo format. This is a perfect companion piece for the two Batman 89' Batman and Joker statues already coming soon. With her nice Gotham display base and he added Black Cat, collectors will treasure this Batman Return Catwoman MiniCo statue which is priced at $34.99. Set to release between April – June 2022, pre-orders for her are already live here, and fans can find other DC Comics MiniCo statues here.

"On the roof of some building in Gotham City, an elegant figure, wearing a patchwork-stitched black vinyl uniform, reflects the moonlight. Accompanied by her little feline mascot (pet), she raises her whip showing her silver claws, thus displaying her strength and skill, ready to conquer the city and the heart of the Dark Knight that protects her. Iron Studios brings to its line of stylized statues, MiniCo, the beloved villain and anti-heroine Catwoman. The statue is inspired by the character from the movie Batman Returns (1992), directed by Tim Burton, one of his most popular and unforgettable adaptations. The feline villain, played by the beautiful Michelle Pfeiffer, is now featured in the amazing "Catwoman – Batman Returns – MiniCo – Iron Studios" statue."

"Pre-order your MiniCo trio from the Burtonverse, with Toy Art MiniCo figures from Batman 89, Joker 89, and now Catwoman from Batman Returns. All statues are already available for Pre-Order. A must-have for fans and collectors of the Dark Knight and movie classics."

Features:

Creation: Iron Studios

Made in plastic (PVC)

Hand painted

Includes base display

Product dimensions: 6.7 in (H) x 4.7 in (W) x 3.5 in (L)

Product Weight: 0.3 lbs

MSRP: USD 34.99

Release schedule: Second quarter of 2022